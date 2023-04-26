Junior Lawton Leadership students visit Animal Shelter

In this 2021 file photo members of the Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill program visit the Lawton Animal Shelter. Tuesday a new facility for Lawton animal shelter was the only idea outlined when the City Council solicited residential comments about ideas for unspent funds in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.

 File photo

A new facility for Lawton animal shelter was the only idea outlined Tuesday when the City Council solicited residential comments about ideas for unspent funds in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.

While two residents made pitches for funds that City of Lawton finance officials calculate will be coming into the CIP, City Council members said they’ve heard other proposals from constituents, including increased spending for streets and better maintenance of city facilities.

