Lawton residents like idea of autism clinic, but not along Fort Sill Boulevard

Residents don’t like the idea of a medical facility going into their neighborhood, and members of the City Planning Commission didn’t like the site either.

Commissioners rejected an application for a Use Permitted on Review that would allow an autism and behavioral services medical facility to be placed in a residential structure at Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Dearborn Avenue. They said while they believe there is a genuine need for such facilities in Lawton, this site is unsuitable for reasons that range from inadequate parking to concerns about nearby traffic.

