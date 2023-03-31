Lawton residents like idea of autism clinic, but not along Fort Sill Boulevard

Residents don’t like the idea of a medical facility going into their neighborhood, and members of the City Planning Commission didn’t like the site either.
Commissioners rejected an application for a Use Permitted on Review that would allow an autism and behavioral services medical facility to be placed in a residential structure at Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Dearborn Avenue. They said while they believe there is a genuine need for such facilities in Lawton, this site is unsuitable for reasons that range from inadequate parking to concerns about nearby traffic.
Clint Kerr, speaking for applicant/property owner Tamara Whiteman, said more facilities to treat children with autism are necessary because Lawton doesn’t have enough facilities to meet existing needs. And, the preference for such facilities is settings that mimic a home, rather than clinics in commercial areas with large windows, tile floors and excessive noises. Kerr said Trinity Autism and Behavior Services already has a facility on Southwest 38th Street, but “we just need more space.”
He said Whiteman searched several structures before finding the Fort Sill Boulevard property that offers a home-like setting with a backyard that would allow development of a play area for the children/clients. He said the facility would handle no more than five clients at one time. The longterm parking needs would be for staff members; parents who bring their children to the facility would stay only long enough to drop their children off and get them settled.
Several parents cited the need for the facility, arguing Trinity already has made a difference for their children. Two parents said the wait list to get services for children with autism is lengthy, explaining what was supposed to be a six-month wait for their children stretched into 18 months because of the insufficient number of treatment options in Lawton.
“We really need this place,” one mother said.
Parents said this residential structure provides the atmosphere that behavioralists say is best for treatment.
But residents near 502 Fort Sill Boulevard said the house isn’t as attractive a site as it would appear.
Daphine Cairgle, who lives next to the house, said heavy traffic flow on Fort Sill Boulevard poses a danger to children.
“If they get loose, they’re going to get hit,” she said of the potential for a child to run into traffic. While a residential neighborhood may be the best setting, she believes Trinity should look for a house in a neighborhood with less traffic.
She and others also question whether there is enough parking to handle the number of people who would be using the facility. Kerr said parents would “mostly drop off” their children during the clinic’s operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. While the facility has six employees, he said there would be three on site during peak demand times, meaning only three vehicles parking on site long-term.
Randy Cairgle said he doesn’t believe there is enough parking for what would be needed, and also wonders about the effect a commercial venture would have on his property and on the historic neighborhood in general.
“I’m trying to keep a piece of Lawton,” he said, of efforts he and others have made to restore their homes to their original look.
Judy Neale agreed, saying she purchased her home specifically for its historic value and the idea of having a business next door “is just terrible to me.” Neal also worries about what would happen to the house should the clinic close in the future.
Planning Commission Chairman David Denham said there won’t be a problem. Even with approval, the tract would retain its R-4 zoning and the Use Permitted on Review is specific for this clinical use; any new use that isn’t residential would need prior city approval.
Other commissioners reiterated while they agree the facility is needed, they have concerns.
“I like what you are doing, but this is not the location,” said Allan Smith.
Deborah Jones, a former city planner who is familiar with the property, said she doesn’t believe there is sufficient space for all the required parking or a suitable play area for children. She also is concerned about traffic on Fort Sill Boulevard and the apparent lack of a protected driveway for dropping off children.
Kameron Good, a city planner, said residents have submitted a petition of protest against the idea, challenging the commercial nature of the request and arguing there is inadequate parking. Because the petition represents 60 percent of property owners within 300 feet, a super majority of the City Council must approve the Use Permitted on Review.