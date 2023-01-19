Residents who attended Wednesday’s public meeting on recreational marijuana want to know how the proposed law could affect existing activities.
“I don’t want everyone else’s recreation to be mine,” said Thesia Brown, about her concerns that recreational users could have their marijuana in public places such as city parks.
Brown said she doesn’t necessarily oppose the proposed law that would legalize recreational use of marijuana by those age 21 and older, but she wonders about boundaries specified in the law that Oklahoma voters will consider in March. As a parent and grandparent, she is concerned about exactly where those who are using marijuana recreationally could be, explaining young children often pick up things laying around. She worries her grandchild could run across something while playing in the park.
“People will do what they want to do,” she said of her concerns.
Michelle Tilley, campaign director for Yes on 820, said the law that the state question would set into place is an effort to set guidelines that would govern recreational use of marijuana for adults in Oklahoma. Tilley said 820 supporters and organizers have had years to design their proposal and learned a lot from State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana use in Oklahoma in 2018. Unlike 788, 820 is a statutory approach to the situation, meaning the Oklahoma Legislature and local governments could amend the proposed law. State Question 788 was a constitutional amendment without those guidelines and setting guidelines for medical use has been difficult.
The differences between the two laws is among the issues that Yes on 820 will be explaining in a series of meetings organizers are planning across Oklahoma as they count down to the March 7 special election. Lawton was the first site for those meetings, designed to answer questions and concerns from Oklahomans who will be going to the polls to decide whether their state will join 21 other states in legalizing recreational marijuana use.
Tilley said the carefully crafted law is intended to have recreational marijuana use run parallel to medical use, giving oversight of those who would use, sell, grow or manufacture the substances to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
Residents who spoke Wednesday had questions about some of those provisions, including one that would set a 15 percent excise tax on the sale of marijuana for recreational use (the tax on medical is 8 percent). Would that change the tax on medical marijuana, one man wanted to know. Tilley said no; that tax would remain 8 percent. But, she couldn’t say whether a 100 percent sales tax exemption given to disabled veterans would apply, explaining that issue is being explored.
“We’re in contact now with legislators,” she said, predicting that will be an issue addressed in a legislative package that the Legislature could work into its upcoming session, if the state question passes in March.
She said that is the beauty of approaching recreational use from a statutory point of view.
“It (the law) was meant to be amended and changed as it goes online,” she said, adding that residents also should address some of their concerns with local governmental officials.
For herself, Tilley said one of the strongest arguments for recreational use is removing what she said is a low-level crime, allowing law enforcement to better focus its resources on serious crimes. Not only would the law remove the illegal designation for possession and use of some marijuana, it also would allow those convicted of such crimes to petition for release from prison or to expunge their records.
Tilley also pointed to the potential effect in sales tax revenues for state and local governments, saying that tax revenue would be new money. Officials aren’t yet certain of the exact increase in revenues — Tilley said an economic analysis is slated to be released next week — but some indications are in the “tens of millions” in the first year.
“We’ve taken a very sensible approach,” she said, of the guidelines in the proposed law, adding that organizers learned from the State Question 788 process.
The process to get the 179,000 signatures on the petition that set the state question on the ballot also did something unusual in the current political climate, Tilley said, explaining that signers were Republican and Democrat, represented all 77 Oklahoma counties and ranged in age from 18 to 102.
“It was amazing,” she said of the support.
Not everyone at Wednesday’s meeting was sold on the idea. One woman said she doesn’t support the law and warned of the negative effects it could have.
“I think it is a horrible, horrible thing,” she said, adding she doesn’t think supporters fully comprehend all the problems that recreational use may bring, including its effect on people.