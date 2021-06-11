Lawton Eisenhower High School graduate Zoey Dean was recognized for talent and distinguished achievement in leadership, citizenship, service and communication by the University of Central Oklahoma through its Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship.
Dean, an incoming freshman at Central, is among 29 students chosen for the scholarship from the 179 finalists interviewed by UCO faculty and staff leaders for the university’s leadership scholarship programs. Dean will receive a tuition waiver for nine hours of classes each semester, a $1,250 yearly stipend for room and board, and a one-time $1,000 global and service stipend.
The global and service stipend can be used to offset the cost of studying abroad or participating in one of UCO’s global and service leadership tours.
Scholarship recipients must be enrolled as full-time students, complete volunteer service each semester through Central’s Volunteer and Service Learning Center, be a member of at least one campus student organization and write a response paper each semester. Members also attend monthly council meetings to discuss individual projects, volunteer opportunities, and plan and organize campus activities. Freshmen enroll in Central’s annual fall leadership class Lessons in Leadership, where students hear from state and national leaders.