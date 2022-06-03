Janet McNally has taken it upon herself to make sure her neighborhood park, Liberty Lake, looks as good as she can.
No, she doesn’t work for the City of Lawton. She is one of the neighbors who comprise the citizens of Lawton.
McNally lives across the street from the park. Most days she makes the trek to pick up trash and debris left littered on what should be an idyllic spot to spend a day.
Living in the neighborhood for “quite awhile,” McNally’s seen it become a spot where litter lines the lake’s banks as thick as the geese and ducks who also call it their home turf. You can gripe about the conditions and wait for someone else to come along and clean it. Or, she said, you can make a difference.
“Sometimes you’ve got to do it yourself,” she said.
That’s the motto to motivate McNally to go out most mornings and afternoons to do her part. She has motivation behind her efforts.
“I like the park to be picked up,” she said. “I bring my grandkids here and I’d like it to look nice.”
Following Thursday’s morning rain, early afternoon offered a chore for McNally. Carrying her large blue bucket beside her, she patrols the lake perimeter with her extended grabber at the ready.
McNally said it’s become second nature at this point. She’s been at this for a few years but is coming off a break she didn’t expect.
“I tore my rotator cuff doing this last year,” she said. “I’ve just recently been able to get back to it.”
While fishermen and women dotted the lake banks and children played on the park’s playground set, McNally put in work. She appreciated people able to relax and enjoy the setting and intended use.
But for every one of those people, there are others who come and carelessly toss their old cups, wrappers and whatnot wherever it lands without a care in the world.
McNally cares. She hopes her presence doing what she’s doing inspires others to “do the right thing.” That’s how a difference is made.
“I wish people would just pick up after themselves,” she said. “And, if you see something, maybe do something.”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.