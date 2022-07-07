What is the future of the military in times of cyber warfare and drones?
How do young people today perceive the military and a potential career in the Army and what effects does this have on recruitment efforts? How would society feel about a mandatory military service? How can empathy be used to gain advantages against the enemy on the battlefield?
These and many more questions were discussed and elaborated on at the annual National Security Seminar at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., from June 5-9. Officials said 168 business, government, academic and community leaders from across the country were selected and invited to take part in the week-long seminar — among them, Brian Henry from Lawton.
The mission of the U.S. Army War College since 1901 is to enhance national and global security by developing ideas and educating U.S. and international leaders to serve and lead at the strategic-enterprise level.
The participants of the seminar were introduced to a wide variety of national security issues and priorities. They were joined by the students of the college, both domestic and international. The seminar is the capstone event of the college’s 10-month curriculum and introduces students to new ideas and perspectives from the citizens they serve.
One of the overall goals, according to Henry, who is senior vice president of Liberty National Bank, was to create a broad and diverse selection of community leaders, and to make them “advocates for the Army within the community.”
Everyday, there was one main speaker who would address a specific issue of national security significance. Once the presentation was over, “we would take the topic and dive into it,” Henry said.
Former NATO ambassador Ivo Daadler, who is president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, spoke about America’s role in the world. Rosa Brooks, associate dean at Georgetown University and professor of law and policy, talked about future forecasting. Retired Lt. Gen. Thomas Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation Center for National Defense, held a presentation on the viability of a military career in the 21st century. Mackenzie Eaglen, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, discussed credible combat power.
“One of the main topics was recruitment efforts,” Henry said.
Since the United States military is an all-volunteer force, it is competing with the private sector for the exact same people.
Only 1 percent of the population could be recruited from an age perspective, Henry said. Of those 1 percent, 23 percent would be disqualified due to obesity, mental health and other reasons. How to get more people to join the Army in times of work-life balance discussions, which seems to pose significant obstacles, was one of the hot questions discussed during the seminar.
One of the international students, who is from Peru, told his group, to which Henry belonged, that his country required a two-year mandatory military service after the completion of high school.
“It’s interesting to hear those different perspectives,” Henry said. “We discussed about how the American society would feel about a mandatory service.”
The general consensus was “not well.”
Another interesting point, as Henry recalled, was the family influence on joining the military.
“We had one officer, his kids are now the fifth generation in his family joining the Army. Family is often a reason for joining,” said Henry.
Budget and the sustainability of the military force were other topics that were discussed during the seminar, especially considering the ever-changing battlefield. How does the future of the battlefield look like in multi-domain warfare?
Henry recalled discussing new weapon systems that are either in development or already used. Those include systems that direct energy toward one specific point, commonly referred to as laser, as well as unmanned aerial systems, often called drones.
“People in general have been very understanding of what’s coming,” said Henry.
Along with discussions about all the “new technology in our backyard” came discussions about the budget of the Department of Defense.
“An only 3 percent increase of the defense budget doesn’t keep up with inflation,” Henry said. “We can try to influence the budget, but we must be vocal about these kind of things.”
Another point that was discussed at the National Security Seminar was how to use human empathy to gain an advantage on the battlefield.
“It’s trying to understand what the enemy is doing and why things are happening,” Henry said.
The students, Henry acknowledged, were truly interested in the perspective of civilians. The perspectives and opinions of the international students also were of great value.
“They look for the United States of America as a leader,” Henry said. Political turmoil, however, wouldn’t help with that.
“One of our internationals said ‘You have to get your stuff together,’” said Henry. “We have to set aside our differences and move forward.”