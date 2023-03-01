A citizens recreational entity wants Lawton's municipal pool to open this summer, but is willing to suspend operations of the wading pools.

The recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission centers on four pools by the City of Lawton: the municipal swimming pool on South 11th Street, in Mattie Beal Park; and wading pools (used by children less than age 12) in 35th Division Park on Northwest 6th Street, Harmon Park at Northwest 14th Street and Mocine Park at Southwest 9th and Douglass.

Recommended for you