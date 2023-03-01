A citizens recreational entity wants Lawton's municipal pool to open this summer, but is willing to suspend operations of the wading pools.
The recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission centers on four pools by the City of Lawton: the municipal swimming pool on South 11th Street, in Mattie Beal Park; and wading pools (used by children less than age 12) in 35th Division Park on Northwest 6th Street, Harmon Park at Northwest 14th Street and Mocine Park at Southwest 9th and Douglass.
The facilities traditionally open Memorial Day weekend, with operations meaning staff costs and maintenance on the aging facilities all summer long to keep water in compliance with safety standards. Mitchell Dooley, deputy director of Parks and Recreation, said the problem is that age and conditions are working against them. For example, the wading pools are cracked and impossible to keep water in, meaning they must be filled multiple times during the afternoons they are open and that, in turn, makes it "near impossible" to keep chemical levels balanced.
The municipal swimming pool also has problems with water quality and chemical balance, and recreational officials said it is likely the pool filter needs major work or replacement.
By contrast, splash pads in Elmer Thomas Park and George M. Lee Park are less expensive to operate, said Dooley and Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, of amenities that feature spray mechanisms to keep children cool. And, attendance at the splash pads "far exceeds" that at the pools: the combined total of the swimming pools was about 5,200 in Summer 2022, compared to more than 35,000 at the spray parks.
That's why city staff recommended the city keep its pools closed this summer, allocating money that would be spent on operations and maintenance to major repairs in anticipation of the 2024 season, and in preparation for new aquatics features expected to be recommended in the aquatics master plan.
Commissioners aren't completely sold on the idea.
Commissioner Susan Thompson said while splash pad attendance may exceed the municipal pool use, the clientele is vastly different. Younger children use the splash pads, while teens prefer the swimming pool, she said. Other commissioners asked whether the money saved by keeping the pools closed could be re-directed to city recreational centers that also are in dire need of repairs.
Commissioner David Tyler said while the city could open the municipal pool, the facility's poor condition means officials can't predict "for how long, before we have to close it." Commissioner Jacobi Crowley cited the need for recreational amenities for families, saying if Lawton closes its pools, families will seek those amenities elsewhere. Crowley said the decision to close pools this summer means "bigger problems in the future."
Commissioner Terry Brierton said that, as a business owner in the area, he knows the municipal pool is well-used, watching as teens, sometimes leading younger siblings, head to the pool.
"There are a lot of kids who use it," he said.
Keeping the municipal pool operating may be a challenge.
Dooley said while damage includes things such as bare pipes in the bathhouse and exposed rebar in the deep end of the pool, it also includes the filter.
"It's a big question for us," he said, of exactly what needs to be done to bring the pool into compliance.
The good news would be simple replacement of the media in the filter, sand that could be replaced by the city for about $1,800. Replacement of the filter is a different story: parts no longer are available, so ordering a new filter means about $54,980, then a three-month wait to get the part. And, that means the pool won't be ready by Memorial Day, Dooley said. There are other problems as well: a pressure test is needed to determine why the pool is losing water and the diving board is unusable.
Commissioners said their recommendation to the City Council in March will be identify the money to keep the municipal pool operating this summer. They said their recommendation to close wading pools was influenced by Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton's explanation of how those pools could be part of an effort to identify Lawton's historic structures. Inclusion on that list could allow the city to seek grants to make repairs.