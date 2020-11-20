In a span of less than three hours overnight Wednesday, Lawton recorded its 16th and 17th homicides of 2020.
The latest was the culmination of a home invasion that turned into an hour-long standoff and ended with a police-involved shooting.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday at 1420 NW Hunter Road. Because the shooting involved the police, the investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Brook Arbeitman, OSBI information officer, said that based on the initial investigation, it appears the suspect broke down the door and forced his way inside. He then made a female inside remove her clothes. She was able to escape from the home and wasn’t injured.
Lawton police responded to the 911 call and arrived to find the unidentified man brandishing a gun. Arbeitman said that police spent about an hour negotiating with him before he pointed the weapon their way. Officers responded with gunfire, killing him. No one else was injured during the incident.
The man’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy and identification.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available, according to Arbeitman.
It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons. It is generally LPD policy that officers involved in a shooting are put on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed, but Grubbs would not confirm that is the case.
Few details are available regarding a shooting death that happened only two-and-a-half hours earlier.
Police were called to 2104 NW 20th at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, where a person was found dead. The name and identity of the victim has not been released.
Grubbs said one man was taken into custody and confessed upon arrival at the city jail. Jail records showed the suspect was booked into city jail for second-degree murder as well as county and municipal warrants.
The case remains open.
Not all homicides are crimes, according to FindLaw.com. However, all killings of humans are included in the homicide definition. Many homicides, such as murder and manslaughter, violate criminal laws. Others, such as a killing committed in justified self-defense, are not criminal. Illegal killings range from manslaughter to murder, with multiple degrees of each representing the gravity of the crime.