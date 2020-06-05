Lawton’s mass transit system has been approved for a $4.5 million grant under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) made the announcement Thursday, specifying Lawton would use the grant allocation to support transit operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs, including wages, during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The City Council, acting in its capacity as the City Transit Trust, voted in late April to support a proposal from LATS’ operational manager to apply for $4.5 million in funding from the CARES ACT, an amount that would provide 15-18 months of operational costs for the mass transit system.
LATS Manager Ryan Landers said the grant would mean federal funding would cover 100 percent of operational costs and all other related expenses for the mass transit system, meaning local funding would not be necessary. Typically, Lawton pays 50 percent of annual operating costs, which is matched with federal mass transit funding to support operations, plus a percentage of cost of improvement projects and equipment costs. The current fiscal year allocated $823,217 toward mass transit; that total was not included in the 2020-2021 preliminary budget now under discussion.
The grant application was one of two from the CARES Act that the council signed off on April 28. The second would provide $1.19 million to Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport for operational expenses.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.
LATS has had procedures in place for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to include screening for drivers and imposing social distancing guidelines that restrict the number of riders on each bus to a maximum of eight. Two additional buses and drivers are available during peak hours (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to ensure no rider is left without transportation because of social distancing requirements.