Patterson Center

A little bit of greenery tries to highlight the front entrance of the Patterson Center. Plans being discussed by city officials would bring new shine to the recreation center by enhancing landscaping there, as well as the Owens Multipurpose and H.C. King recreation centers.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton city staff members have hatched a plan to make the city’s three recreation centers sparkle.

The Parks and Recreation Department has approached the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority for a grant to fund landscaping and irrigation systems at the Owens Multipurpose Center in south Lawton, the Patterson Center northeast of downtown, and the H.C. King Center in north Lawton. The plan: add more trees, shrubs, flowers, supporting soil and mulch, and touches such as boulders at each site, after installing irrigation systems to support the vegetation.

