Lawton city staff members have hatched a plan to make the city’s three recreation centers sparkle.
The Parks and Recreation Department has approached the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority for a grant to fund landscaping and irrigation systems at the Owens Multipurpose Center in south Lawton, the Patterson Center northeast of downtown, and the H.C. King Center in north Lawton. The plan: add more trees, shrubs, flowers, supporting soil and mulch, and touches such as boulders at each site, after installing irrigation systems to support the vegetation.
“We’d like them to be on the same visual level as city hall, improve our aesthetics at the three centers to draw visitors in,” said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, of the plan outlined by her staff.
James said the proposed work depends on the location.
For example, there already are some vegetation beds at the Patterson Center, but it needs an irrigation system (in reality, all three centers need irrigation, she said). H.C. King needs more plantings, as does the Owens Center. It’s all beautification work that has been on Parks and Recreation’s radar for some time, but other needs over the years have bumped those plans to the back burner.
“It’s always been a little pipe dream,” James said, of work that would improve the aesthetics of the well-used buildings while also helping the morale of city employees. “We all visit City Hall and see how good it looks. You visit other buildings, and they’re not on the same level. It can hurt employee morale.”
A natural funding source for the project is the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA), an entity specifically created to focus on projects that improve the looks of Lawton. James said some board members looked at the project earlier this month and liked what they saw. Mostly.
“They said ‘go big or go home’,” she said, explaining Parks and Recreation originally submitted a proposal for a $45,000 grant that would allow $15,000 worth of upgrades at each center, with a lot of the work done in-house.
LETA members told city staff to talk to a professional landscaping company and get quotes on a project that would do extensive landscaping at each center, on par with what is at City Hall. The end result: A simple project envisioned at $45,000 is now more than $124,000, under estimates that would add significant landscaping and irrigation systems to support it (more than $66,000 is associated with irrigation system work).
Officials say the work is worth the effort for three facilities that already bring in plenty of visitors. James said the Owens Center — a recreational facility that also houses Parks and Recreation administrative staff — has the highest number of visitors and city employees. The popular Patterson Center sees plenty of foot traffic, while H.C. King brings in youth because of its basketball court (considered the best in city facilities).
The ultimate decision on the grant request is expected to be made in early December, during a special LETA meeting. James said the goal is to get the funding in place so work can begin as soon as possible because Bedrock Nursery (LETA’s go-to landscaper) has said landscaping is best planted in the fall.
“I leave that up to the professionals,” James said of the timeframe. “But, sooner rather than later.”