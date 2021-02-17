Southwest Oklahoma’s “snowpocalypse” is continuing to alter the landscape and lives of everyone as another round of the white stuff readies to bring between 2 to 8 inches of snow by this morning.
Lawton’s major roadways were somewhat passable Tuesday. But with preparation for the late-afternoon’s next wave of snow, caution remains in effect.
That caution was taken into effect by the City of Lawton.
The majority of City of Lawton facilities closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed through today.
Those closures include city offices such as the revenue department and license and permits in Lawton City Hall, as well as Lawton Public Library. Library officials said all AARP tax preparation appointments scheduled in the library this week have been canceled. The staff will call residents to reschedule their appointments. In addition, the library staff is reminding residents that there is no rush to return items that are due, because the library does not have overdue fines.
City of Lawton sand and salt trucks were reloading their stores Tuesday morning at the Public Works complex on Southwest 6th Street. The fleet of big trucks not already on the streets lined up to receive their next load to spread throughout the city’s major throughways. They’ll be on the job through the storm.
While most City of Lawton offices remain closed due to the weather, emergency services remain operational.
That includes city streets crews, tasked with clearing arterials of snow. Those crews already have spread an estimated 1,000 tons of the sand/salt mixture that crews use on arterials to control snow and ice.
Although at least one traffic lane has been cleared and treated for drivers on all city arterials, the streets still are considered hazardous due to the intensity of the winter storm and frigid temperatures. So, city officials still are urging residents to avoid travel. Those who must travel are urged to go slowly and cautiously, and city officials said road conditions may not be favorable for low-profile vehicles with only two-wheel drive.
Roads in residential areas remain the most dangerous because those roads are not scraped or plowed. The city’s priority remains arterials, because of staffing and equipment, city officials said.
Streets crews are adjusting their schedules to accommodate the weather. City officials said the extreme cold has caused some issues with equipment, and crews spent Tuesday doing inspections, restocking materials and checking fluids. Crews were to resume work at 3 p.m. Tuesday and work through the night, then continue working in 12-hour shifts as long as conditions warrant.
Even with roadways reasonably drivable, Lawton police have had to respond to several minor accidents and motorist assists, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
“The plan for tomorrow and upcoming days,” he said, “is we’re just going to work the roads as we can.”
Grubbs said that motorists getting out should keep an emergency kit in their vehicles containing: warm clothing, cash, flashlight, batteries, medication, first aid kit, bottled water and canned food. Because you just never know when you’re going to need it. He said he’d rather you have it and not need it, however.
“If you don’t have to get out, don’t get out,” he said. “Stay home and stay warm, that’s the safest thing.”
Sometimes, it takes the helpful hand of a citizen to help pick up the slack with so many emergency responders pushed to their limits.
Although all state agencies are working with temporarily reduced non-essential services through Tuesday, a designated basic minimum of State employees will remain on the job as usual to keep essential functions flowing.
For local businesses, keeping the doors open Tuesday meant also readying for the worst, just in case they can’t open today.
Stephanie McConnell works at Sovereign Abstract, 519 SW C. She said that Tuesday morning downtown power blackout kept things behind until around 9:30 a.m. Although she lives close to the office, many of her co-workers don’t. She said they had to find ways to kill time until they could get to work. Especially since an open door isn’t promised for today.
That said, the outage caused problems with computers connecting to the servers correctly. A technician had to come to the office and fix that. Then, the phones weren’t working until, McConnell said, she had to do a hard reset to the hardware to get things working. She said the rest of the day was a race to accomplish as much as possible.
With a shovel in hand, Greg Edwards was making his best effort to clear the show in front of his business, Carolina Comics, 305 SW C. With almost a foot of accumulated snow in front of his storefront, he said it was hard work.
“I’ve got to get this up before the next comes in,” he said.
In business for 15 years, Edwards said he’s never seen it like this except for the February ice storm about 10 years ago. But the amount of snow this time around is unlike anything he’s seen.
“It’s crazy,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.