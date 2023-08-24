Twenty men and women, most former educators, clad in black T-shirts and holding signs inside the entry to the Lawton Public Library chanted in support of Tulsa Public Schools on Wednesday.
The rally cry of Women United for Action Southwest Oklahoma (WUASWO) Chapter resonated with the acoustics of the foyer and the message for the day:
“Stop the chaos! Support public schools!”
One of the group leaders, Marlene Jones, said while the day’s protest was in support of Tulsa Public Schools, it’s part of a bigger picture.
“We’re just trying to speak out for the children,” she said, “for the teachers.”
Deborah Gist, Tulsa Public School’s former superintendent, resigned Tuesday. She said in her letter that she believes her resignation is the best chance the district has of avoiding action by the State Board of Education to yank Tulsa’s accreditation.
If that action is taken, it means the state board takes over the school district, and they — not the locally elected board — would be making decisions for the Tulsa School District.
The State Board of Education will vote Thursday on the measure. Linda Alexander, another WUASWO member, said Gist sacrificed her job in effort to save the school from being disaccredited.
“She (Gist) laid herself on the altar,” she said.
State Superintendent of Public Schools Ryan Walters has “hinted” that action might be taken by the state board, Tulsa area media said. Walters and Gov. Kevin Stitt have said there are major problems with Tulsa schools, to include unacceptably low test scores and missing money (Stitt asked for an audit from the state auditor).
Jones said a recent visit by Walters to Lawton allowed their voices to be heard. She doesn’t believe they were truly listened to, however.
“Ryan Walters is not acknowledging we had a pandemic; it stopped a lot of stuff,” she said. “I feel they listened to us and then went back and are doing what they’re doing.”
Alexander said Tulsa is but a prong in an attack on Oklahoma public schools and Tulsa in particular. The superintendent has used terms for teachers accusing them of being terrorists or of indoctrination of progressive thinking that has led to efforts to defund public schools while funding private schools. The WUASWO is offering a voice for many who feel they can’t speak out.
“It’s a horrible time for this chaos,” she said. “Current teachers often feel intimidated and feel attacked. Many of us are retired and can speak for them.”
Jones said members of WUASWO are all from Lawton. She said the threat from Walters’ administration could easily turn its sights to Lawton.
“We are worried about Ryan Walters and what he has done with public schools,” she said.
The WUASWO formed five years ago with Jones and Alexander joined by Sharon Sutherland, Patti Cargill and Kate McClure to establish the organization. They have a mission that’s beyond education that covers a wide breadth of American life, Jones said.
“We’re worried about human rights,” she said. “We’re worried about democracy.”
“We are not Republicans or Democrats,” she said. “We are progressives who care about women’s rights, children’s rights, public education.”
Jones and Alexander each asked that others who believe in these ideals contact the State Board of Education and let your thoughts be known about the role of public education and, most importantly, local control being a centerpiece to its existence beyond a larger agenda from politicians.