Twenty men and women, most former educators, clad in black T-shirts and holding signs inside the entry to the Lawton Public Library chanted in support of Tulsa Public Schools on Wednesday.

The rally cry of Women United for Action Southwest Oklahoma (WUASWO) Chapter resonated with the acoustics of the foyer and the message for the day:

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you