Lawton Public Schools will offer its curbside pickup meal program for Lawton youth on Monday.
Free meals will be available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at the city’s four middle schools: Central, 1201 Fort Sill Blvd.; Eisenhower, 5701 W. Gore; MacArthur, 510 NE 45th; and Tomlinson, 702 Homestead Drive. In addition, meals will be available at Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill.
The program will provide 14 meals, seven lunches and seven breakfasts, said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime, about what has become a tradition for the district this year during school breaks. The meals are available for all LPS students, as well as youth in the community up to age 18.