Lawton Public Schools is weighing its options for using the Armed Services YMCA building, but the leading prospects still center on the city’s youngest residents.
The district took ownership of the building on the north side of Elmer Thomas Park in late February in a “building swap” with the City of Lawton. The City of Lawton surrendered the building to Lawton Public Schools; in exchange, the school district ceded ownership of Lawton City Hall.
City hall, the domed structure that is the historic Lawton High School, has been used as the seat of city government for 10 years. The City of Lawton had funded conversion work on half the building before moving in, and is preparing to launch a new renovation project that will convert the remaining three floors. Despite funding those upgrades, the city held the building through a long-term lease with Lawton Public Schools.
The city also owned the Armed Services YMCA building, a structure largely unused except by the YMCA. That building now is the property of Lawton Public Schools. While the district intends to extend a short-term contract with the Armed Services YMCA so that entity can continue to use its space, LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said that still leaves a lot of open space — and LPS already has some ideas.
“Our first thought was some type of transition program, and some inclusion programs,” Hime said, of the district’s Transition Program that focuses on not-yet-graduated students who are ready to transition into jobs.
He said the program is offered under teacher supervision and also is a program that can help the district itself fill some unmet staffing needs, adding that the program’s ultimate goal is to make students “life ready when they graduate.” But, there also is discussion of using the building to house pre-k classes, “to take the pressure off of other elementary schools by creating space,” Hime said. Yet another potential is a day care center for LPS staff members with children.
Hime said the design of the building lends itself to pretty much any direction LPS wants to go, with minimal work. He said the building is huge, with 15 usable classrooms (and more space available for development), and also has a cafeteria and gymnasium.
“We can do a lot with it,” Hime said. “It’s unlimited, the number of opportunities.”
Hime said one of the benefits of the building is that classrooms can quickly be converted for use for pre-k or day care, with little to no remodeling. Its proximity to Central Middle School and Lawton High, along with Shoemaker Education Center (the district’s administrative office complex), also is important.
The swap gives the district a usable building, Hime said, adding that deeding the old Lawton High School to the City of Lawton removes the district’s liability for a building it was never going to use again (which is why the district gave the City of Lawton a 50-year lease).
“There’s not a reason to continue to own that,” Hime told his school board last week, before members unanimously approved the swap (something City Council members did last month). “The city has put millions of dollars into that.”
Hime said district administrators want to have some type of use for the Armed Services YMCA building when the 2023-2024 school year begins in August. Part of that will be extending a temporary lease to the Armed Services Y, whose board wants to continue to use their space through the end of the year, Hime said.