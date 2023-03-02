LPS

Story Highlights

The City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools recently executed a land swap.

Lawton Public Schools gave the City of Lawton the former Central Junior High/Lawton High School building at Southwest 9th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Although the City has been using the building as a city hall for the past 10 years, Lawton Public Schools held the deed to the building.

In exchange for Lawton City Hall, the City gave Lawton Public Schools the Armed Services YMCA building at 900 Cache Road.

Lawton Public Schools officials will decide this summer how to use the Armed Services Y.

Lawton Public Schools is weighing its options for using the Armed Services YMCA building, but the leading prospects still center on the city’s youngest residents.

The district took ownership of the building on the north side of Elmer Thomas Park in late February in a “building swap” with the City of Lawton. The City of Lawton surrendered the building to Lawton Public Schools; in exchange, the school district ceded ownership of Lawton City Hall.

