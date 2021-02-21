Lawton Public Schools will open a COVID-19 vaccine distribution clinic Monday for its teachers and staff.
The program, to be held at Lawton High School, was created in response to an announcement by Gov. Kevin Stitt that Oklahoma was adding teachers and staff who work with students in grades pre-kindergarten through grade 12 to the list of residents qualifying for COVID-19 vaccine, beginning Monday. Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said state health officials decided school districts would take the lead role in getting their teachers and staff vaccinated, and county health departments have been working with their school districts to craft distribution plans.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said LPS administrators have been talking to Brandie Combs, regional director of the state health department’s Region 5, and her staff, crafting a plan that would allow the most efficient distribution of vaccine to LPS employees who want it. The plan has changed a time or two, as local officials refined details.
Hime said while administrators said they wanted to begin vaccines Monday, they discussed things such as distributing it on different days and working teachers in as they could. But, removing teachers from schools to take vaccines during the school day presented a challenge to school site administrators already working with tight staffing levels.
“It’s difficult for administrators to keep buildings fully staffed,” he said of a typical spring semester problem made worse this year by COVID-19. “If you have teachers getting shots, you’re just going to add to that. It could disrupt instruction time.”
The solution was designating a virtual day for students and letting everyone who wants a vaccine get it on that day. That day is Monday.
“It made a lot of sense,” Hime said, adding that means the district will designate another virtual day in March — most likely a Friday — to allow staff to receive their second dose.
So, that means Lawton Public School staff will be flowing in and out of the cafeteria at Lawton High School on Fort Sill Boulevard for their vaccines Monday.
Health department officials said the concept will be similar to the one that has been used for weeks with success at Great Plains Coliseum. Hime said the added benefit is that many of his district staff, including its nurses, have been volunteering at the Coliseum distribution site, so they know the routine and already work well with the health department staff and others involved in the vaccine program.
About 1,000 teachers and staff have signed up for LPS’ vaccine program. Hime said LPS school sites are assigned a specific time for their staff members to come to Lawton High School for the vaccine, and the system will carefully monitor the flow of recipients so if one group runs long, for example, the next group can have its time adjusted. Teachers and staff signed up for the vaccine, so LPS knows how many people to expect from each building and with 14 nurses helping, Hime said he expects the patient flow to go well.
Hime said LPS hadn’t used a district-wide virtual day when administrators settled their vaccine distribution plan. Monday would have been the first district-wide day.
“We got that arctic blast, and the kids have not been in school much,” he said, adding while the process has been a struggle, he’s pleased with the vaccine plan because completion will help protect schools against COVID-19. “Teachers need that peace of mind, that they’ve been vaccinated.”
Completion of Monday’s program means about 1,500 of LPS employees (70-75 percent of the total staff) have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Hime said, explaining another 500 employees already have been vaccinated because they fit into previous priority groups (age 65 and older, for example) or have received vaccines because of excess supplies.
Frye said the State of Oklahoma will not require state employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine, although it would allow individual entities to make that decision. Hime said LPS won’t require it.
“We didn’t cross that bridge,” he said, adding while the state said school districts could make that decision, there are many legal issues to consider.
But, a ratio of up to 75 percent does make a difference in district operations and the security of its staff, and puts all students closer to the return of in-person learning.
“We feel with so many vaccinated, we’ll get closer to a day-to-day routine,” Hime said.