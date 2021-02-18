Weather conditions and problems with schools and facilities has prompted Lawton Public Schools to keep all of the district’s students on virtual learning through Tuesday.
Superintendent Kevin Hime released a letter to parents and staff Wednesday that cited concerns about weather, the condition of roads and power. He also said the district is dealing with “weather related issues and damages to several of our schools and facilities.” In addition, the district has designated Monday as the day its teachers and staff will receive their COVID-19 vaccines, under a state program announced last week.
Hime said setting all students on the virtual learning platform through Tuesday will give district staff time to evaluate all facilities and work on weather recovery efforts.
That means students are to get their assignments from their learning platforms and complete them as they are able. Hime and his administrators have reiterated they will continue to provide as much flexibility to LPS student families as possible, because of problems created by the weather. He also is asking families to work with teachers regarding assignments; teachers will be available remotely.
LPS students haven’t been in traditional classes since last week.
Cameron University said it would continue closure of its Lawton and Duncan campuses today because of snowfall and cold temperatures. That means all offices are closed and instruction in all course formats have been canceled.
Great Plains Technology Center has directed another virtual day for all its students, telling students to check in with teachers for instructions and remote assistance.
Cache Public Schools also cited weather and snow-packed side roads as the reason for a second snow day for its students.