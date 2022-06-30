Classic Lawton Chevrolet has donated a $44,000 2022 Chevrolet Silverado to the Lawton Public School Foundation which will be raffled off.
The owners of Classic Lawton Chevrolet, Ervin and Bridget Randle, on Wednesday officially handed the keys over to the executive director of Lawton Public School Foundation, Lisa Carson.
“With the way the economy is, it’s really tough right now,” she said. “It’s wonderful that Chevrolet is donating that to us.”
There won’t be more than 2,500 tickets sold and one ticket will be $50, which brings the total amount of potential money to be collected to $125,000. All proceeds are tax deductible. The money will benefit Lawton teachers and students.
“One teacher has asked for a green house, others have technology needs,” Carson said.
The pickup truck will be taken to several different events, for example football games, until the end of the raffle purchasing period, which is Nov. 28. On the car, there is a QR code that people can scan on their smartphones. The code takes them directly to a site where they can purchase a ticket.
“This makes it simple and fun,” Ervin Randle said.
The winner will be announced Nov. 29.