Lawton Public Schools will launch its free summer feeding program Monday.
The program, set to run weekdays through July 29, will provide free breakfasts and lunches at designated locations throughout the city, using sites owned by Lawton Public Schools and the City of Lawton. Meals will be available at no cost to any youth age 18 and under, and to all students currently enrolled in Lawton Public Schools. Registration is not required.
Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at designated sites, with lunch scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at most sites.
Breakfast and lunch will be served at:
•Carriage Hills Elementary, 215 SE Warwick Way.
•Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore.
•Edison Elementary, 5801 NW Columbia.
•Eisenhower Elementary, 315 SW 52nd.
•Freedom Elementary, 5720 Geronimo Road, Fort Sill.
•Lincoln Elementary, 601 SW Park.
•Pat Henry Elementary, 1401 NW Bessie.
•Ridgecrest Elementary, 1614 NW 47th.
Lunch will be served at Lawton High, 601 Fort Sill Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
LPS officials said meals also will be available at non-school sites, to include lunch (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) in Elmer Thomas Park near Playground in the Park, located on Northwest 3rd Street inside the park. Lunch will be available from noon to 1 p.m. at the city’s three community centers: Patterson Community Center, 4 NE Arlington14; Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th; and H.C. King Center, 1705 NW 20th.
In addition, breakfast will be served at the Lawton Family YMCA, No. 5 SW 5th, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, with lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Lawton Public Schools’ meal program is available through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Additional information is available by calling the LPS. Child Nutrition Office, 355-1150.