Lawton Public Schools will host its 6th annual Transition and Resource Fair from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Life Ready Center, 702 NW Homestead Drive.
The fair will connect Lawton Public School students and their families to organizations and agencies offering resources to students with disabilities, and find ways to assist the students both in their work at Lawton Public Schools, and to guide students interested in pursuing higher education.
More than 20 representatives and vendors will be present at the fair, and food and refreshments will be provided. Door prizes will be given to some attendees.
For more information, contact the Life Ready Center at 585-6416.