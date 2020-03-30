Lawton Public Schools is expanding its free “grab and go” lunch program for youth in Lawton.
The district’s Child Nutrition and Transportation departments have teamed up to provide delivery sites for students unable to get to school sites for meals. Deliveries will take place daily at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, just as the school delivery sites do.
Students do not have to be affiliated with Lawton Public Schools to take advantage of the free program. While the program is aimed at youth under age 18, any student currently enrolled in school will be allowed free meals, regardless of their age, district officials said. Registration is not required.
Buses will leave their schools at 11:30 a.m. and deliver meals at each of its assigned sites. LPS officials said they aren’t yet certain how long it will take to reach specific sites.
