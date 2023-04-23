Members of the Lawton Board of Education have signed off on proposals to pay retention bonuses and new teacher bonuses to the district’s staff.
The action, to cost an estimated $1.225 million, also includes one-time allocations of $100 to each classroom teacher.
Superintendent Kevin Hime said the plan is to provide a $500 one-time retention bonus for current employees who agree to sign a new contract for the coming year, with payment depending on employment dates. Teachers who are new to the district and to teaching will receive a $500 bonus after they complete their training session that is scheduled July 31 through Aug. 2. Experienced teachers who are new to Lawton Public Schools will receive a one-time bonus of $250 (completion of training also is required).
Classrooms teachers will be provided a one-time $100 allocation for classroom purchases. Hime said the allocations will be provided to each principal in the district, for distribution to their classroom teachers who may need to buy some supplies before the school year begins in August.
“No one will ever know how much teachers spend out of their own pockets,” said school board member Mary Bradley, a retired school teacher and elementary school counselor.
Hime said he “feels good” about the possibility of providing Christmas bonuses to district staff, saying action on that decision will be taken at a later date.