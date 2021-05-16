Lawton Public School teacher Kaitlyn Hull has made the list of promising new Oklahoma teachers.
The Teaching & Leading Initiative of Oklahoma has honored 20 of the top novice teachers in the state in the third annual 20 Under 2 Novice Teaching Awards. The list celebrates emerging teachers who are setting the pace for excellent teaching and making Oklahoma’s future look bright, according to a press release.
Hull is a kindergarten teacher at Freedom Elementary School and described as an exceptionally well-rounded educator who continuously finds ways to increase academic rigor while also teaching crucial social and emotional skills. Hull leads by example and strives to validate her students’ feelings, said LPS officials in a press release.
“Anytime I make a mistake during class, I make sure to turn it into a learning experience,” Hull said. “My students see that even adults make mistakes. I have taught my students skills to manage their reactions and hope they continue to incorporate these techniques moving forward.”
Principals, veteran teachers, and district leaders from around the state submitted their top novice teachers for consideration. Each nomination was reviewed by a committee of education professionals and chosen through a multi-stage selection process. The 20 honorees were selected for outstanding classroom culture, fostering academic success, and their commitment to Oklahoma students and communities.
“I consider her a tremendous asset to our school. It is difficult to find teachers with her teaching talent, ambition, and drive,” Freedom Elementary Assistant Principal Sara Breeze said. “She exhibits positive leadership for her grade level team by consistently sharing her ideas, resources, and knowledge for the betterment of the team. Her students love, respect, and thoroughly enjoy her classroom.”
Hull is an emergency certified teacher in her first year of teaching. She is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University.
20 Under 2 honorees will receive a $250 gift card to Magic City Books to build their classroom library. Honorees will also receive a gift box that includes a custom 20 Under 2 plaque, a Round Table membership from Magic City Books, a custom notebook and other goodies.