Due to a glitch in the Lawton Public School’s computer system, the names of students who were on the Principal’s Honor Roll were omitted from the honor roll lists in Thursday’s edition of The Lawton Constitution.
EISENHOWER HIGH SCHOOL
Zachery Adams, Albert Baker, Reagan Brandenburg, Jack Carter, Olivia Choney, Jhobert Cooper, Abigayle Crank, Jaley De Leon, Jada Deen, Audrey Ellis, Mallory Emerson, Jake Eschler, Cayla Hoch, Alex Hood, Dinah Hopper, Jordan Hoyt, Yuan Jun Huang, Sonoko Ishii, Brianna Julian, Madison Kaley, Liliana Kester, Seniya Kosaka, MaryAnn Livesay, Taira Love, Dominic Marchese, Phillip Mays, Leeane Mejil, Hunter Meredith, Ethan Mewhirter, Ashley Morales, Luke Naberhaus, Seth Nelson, Jolynn Peoples, Shawny Pettigrew, Hannah Phelps, Jacob Phelps, Josh Phelps, Anastasia Powe, Izaak Ramos, Wech Ring, Gwyneth Sanchez, Haley Skiles, Caiden Smalls, Sruti Sodam, Cheyanne Spriggs, Caryn Stringham, Kyle Thomas, Jennifer To, William Trachte, Alexis Underwood, Nevaeh West, Rohnni-Lynn Willis, JudiKaye Wiltshire.
LAWTON HIGH SCHOOL
Gabriella Aguilar, Jasmine Berasategui, Marvin Blaze, Raymond Butac, Reyna Byer, Andrew Cervantes, Iyana Dennis, Dan Downey, Blake Eastwood, Janet Elridge, Kirsten Fabriguze, Dalena Fisher, Laurie Francisco, Luis Gonzalez Valcarcel, Leila Graham, Taylor Green, Abigail Grimes, Haley Haughney, Fernando Hermosillo, Michael Hernandez, Amethyst Higginbotham, Leilah Hill, Kylie Hughes, Edrei Javier, Brayden Johnson, Kaitlyn Justice, Kyden Kent, Vorahpong Mean, Jessica Molina, Makanaokeola Monmaney, Kymbre Muse, Kobe Nichols, Billie Parker, Pixie Parker, Aahlia Patton, Evan Perkins, Taryn Proctor, Ivette Sarabia Cintron, Autumn Shirley, Zachary Siaca, Devin Simpson, Alexander Stuler Garza, Gavin Taylor, Daniel Thankachan, Braiden Warren, Kinsley Zacharias.
MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL
Letizia Angelis, Ryann Behrent, Rayna Berry, Walker Blackmon, Nour Bou Alwan, Jayln Brewton, Sarah Brock, Christopher Brown, Devin Bush, Regan Campbell, Danielle Caulder, Isabel Celedon, Christopher Claflin, Robert Colburn, Rochelle Cruz, Israel Damon, Angelica De Luna, Isaiah Gray, Jeslyn Hanza, Dawson Hargett, Jannik Hauff, Hunter Helvey, Hudson Herring, Raegan Hyland, Rosa Jackson, Ishmael Johnson, Myah Johnston, Jireh Jung, Tori Justice, Andrine Kleppe, Destiny Latshaw, Kendall Leney, Holly Lusher, Elena Manning, Nolan Martin, John Martinez, Emily Masters, Kamdyn McAllister, Jennifer Moore, Dalinia Mull Dismuke, Trina Murrell, Matthew Nicholas, Solei Niusulu, Faith Nobles, Lillian Norbury, Caiden Olliso, Andrew Poppe, Miguel Raya, Kenzi Reynolds, Faith Rios, Alyssa Sampson, Kadiany Santana, Melinda Santiago, Joshua Santos, Madison Schraner, Deshawn Sexton, Antonyo Sheppard-Jones, Nadia Smith, Ian Surrency, Liberty Svitak, Ameira Watters, Sydney Wells, Megan Whitehead, Evan Wiley.