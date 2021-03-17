Lawton Public Schools has won Purple Star School designation from the Military Child Education Coalition.
Superintendent Kevin Hime, explaining the program last week to the Lawton Board of Education, said the designation for the district as a whole lauds LPS’ commitment to and support for the children of military personnel.
While about 100 schools in Texas have that designation, including multiple sites in Burkburnett and Sheppard Elementary School in Wichita Falls, Lawton officials believe LPS is the first school district in Oklahoma to win the distinction. The designation is for three years.
“We are a school (district) friendly to military students,” Hime said, about a significant portion of Lawton Public Schools’ student body.
In addition to numerous military-related students enrolled in the district, Lawton Public Schools’ Freedom Elementary School is located on Fort Sill.
School Board President Patty Neuwirth said LPS officials heard about the program from the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, and district officials decided to pursue the designation, with Director of Secondary Curriculum/Special Projects Regina LeLoach taking the lead role.
“Dr. DeLoach took it and ran with it,” Neuwirth said.
Officials with the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) say Purple Star is a program to support military-connected children as they move to new schools because their parents have been reassigned. The program is designed to help schools respond to educational and social-emotional challenges that military-connected children face during their transitions to new schools. MCEC said the goal is to keep such children on track for their future educational plans.
In Texas, 106 schools earned the designation in the 2020-2021 school year. In addition to schools in Burkburnett and Wichita Falls, schools in El Paso and Killeen have Purple Star school sites.