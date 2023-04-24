LPS

Lawton Public Schools has settled on specific uses for its newest building, after giving it a new name.

New Horizons Learning Center is the former Armed Services YMCA building, a structure located on the north side of Elmer Thomas Park just east of Central Middle School. The district took ownership of the building in late February under a "building swap" with the City of Lawton. In simple terms, the city deeded ownership of the Armed Services Y to Lawton Public Schools, in exchange for Lawton Public Schools deeding ownership of the historic Lawton High School/Central Junior High to the City of Lawton (which has been using the building as Lawton City Hall for 10 years).

