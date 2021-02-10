All students attending Lawton Public Schools will be attending school virtually today because of inclement weather.
Expected weather conditions also prompted Cache Public Schools to move its students to virtual learning today, while Great Plains Technology Center and Elgin Public Schools cancelled school.
LPS announced mid-afternoon Tuesday via text messages and social media updates that all traditional classes would move to a virtual learning day, a change made possible because of changes in the district’s virtual learning systems. District officials said teachers will be available via remote support, and parents should check their students’ online learning platforms today for further instructions.
Great Plains also announced Tuesday afternoon that all daytime and evening classes on the Lawton campus would be cancelled today because of inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions. Elgin Public Schools made the same announcement on its website late Tuesday afternoon.
Cache Public Schools said it would be moving all students to virtual classes today because of the inclement weather being predicted. In a mid-afternoon posting on the district’s website, administrators said today will be conducted as are scheduled virtual days, with assignments and lessons delivered in a similar fashion. District officials said students should log onto their platforms and attempt assignments, in order to be counted as present for the school day. Assignments will be due on the next in-person day. A decision had not yet been made for in-person school and parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday, district officials said.