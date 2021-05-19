Forecasted rain has prompted Lawton Public Schools to move this week’s high school graduation ceremonies to Great Plains Coliseum.
The district had been planning an outdoor venue in Cameron Stadium for graduations on Thursday and Friday for MacArthur, Lawton and Eisenhower high schools. But, district officials announced late Monday that because of the potential of inclement weather, the ceremonies would be moved back to their traditional venue: Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
The times of those ceremonies are remaining the same: 5 p.m. Thursday for MacArthur High School; 10 a.m. Friday for Lawton High; and 2 p.m. Friday for Eisenhower High. Doors will open one hour before the ceremonies begin, and those attending must wear a mask and have a ticket to gain entry.
District officials said the ceremonies will be livestreamed on the LPSTV YouTube channel (available through the LPS website at lawtonps.org) and shared on social media feeds.
Information is available at the schools: Eisenhower High, ikeeagles.org 355-9144; Lawton High, lhswolverines.org 355-5170; and MacArthur High, machighlanders.org 355-5230.