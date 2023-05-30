Lawton Public Schools launching summer feeding program June 5

Lawton Public Schools summer feeding program is back, beginning June 5.

Traditionally, the district provides its nutrition program to anyone in Lawton under the age of 18 for free during the summer. This year, the district is planning free breakfast and lunch at 10 school sites, along with Elmer Thomas Park and Kid’s Zone in Greer Park; the Owens Multipurpose, Patterson and H.C. King recreation centers; Lawton Family YMCA; and Grace Fellowship Church and Union Baptist Church.

