Lawton Public Schools will be feeding the city’s youth this summer, starting Tuesday.
The district is launching its free summer meal program in two phases, offering “grab and go” meals at secondary school sites beginning Tuesday before opening its drive-through locations at 10 elementary schools on June 7.
LPS Child Nutrition Director Daniel Ghrayyeb said the timing of sites serving meals is linked to summer school, which begins June 1 at the secondary schools and June 7 at elementary schools.
The bottom line: any youth in Lawton under age 18 and any student enrolled in Lawton Public Schools (some are older than age 18) are eligible to pick up a free lunch and breakfast at participating sites through the end of July. Students are attending summer school will be served free breakfast before starting classes, and will be given free lunches before leaving, Ghrayyeb.
The meal sites are open Monday through Thursday, and youth will receive a hot lunch each day and breakfast for the following morning. Those picking up meals on Thursday will receive a sack lunch for Friday.
District officials said the idea is to continue what evolved into a very popular program for city youth who also were coping with problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawton Public Schools began serving free meals to students in Spring 2020, after schools were kept closed and students transitioned to virtual learning environments. The traditional summer feeding program was expanded that year, and the free meals continued into the Fall and Spring semesters of the 2020-2021 school year because of federal decisions that allow school districts across the nation to offer free meals.
Ghrayyeb said city youth took full advantage of the meal program that LPS created and refined for Summer 2020.
“It did pretty well,” he said, explaining that at one point, the district’s nutrition program workers were creating enough meals to equal the population of Lawton. “People are taking advantage of it.”
He expects that enjoyment to continue, as officials with the LPS nutrition program ponder additional expansion, perhaps making grab and go meals for the weekend when youth pick up their meals for Thursday and Friday.
“It’s a goal to do that,” he said. “We’re working on it right now.”
For now, the focus is providing hot meals for students Monday through Thursday, with a sack lunch provided at Thursday’s pickup so students have something to eat on Friday. While the first week features only grab and go meals (meaning, you go in and pick them up) at the secondary schools, Ghrayyeb said the district definitely wanted to implement the drive-through option that proved to be so popular last summer.
“I think it is a lot easier for parents to drive through and pick up a lunch, and go home and eat or go to a park and eat,” he said, of what he called the serving technique that drew the most parental support. “That’s why we wanted to have those open.”
But he also sees the advantages of the grab and go locations, especially for youth and families who live close enough to walk to the schools.
Ghrayyeb said the meals are anyone in Lawton under age 18.
“We don’t care if they come to LPS or not,” he said, adding the goal is to feed hungry children.