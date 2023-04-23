Drilling piers

A work crew with Spencer Pier Drilling maneuvers equipment and materials into place Friday as construction continues on the foundation for what will be a new ag mechanics building at Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton Public Schools has all the pieces in place that will allow it to launch an artificial turf installation project at the city’s three high schools.

The district has crafted a lease purchase agreement with Liberty National Bank to fund the work. The Lawton City Council agreed earlier this month to waive stormwater management requirements that would have slowed start of the project by weeks. LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime warned the council of the potential delay as he asked the council to help expedite work to resurface nine athletic fields at Eisenhower High, Lawton High and MacArthur High.

