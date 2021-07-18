Federal funding awarded to Lawton Public Schools for COVID-19 relief is allowing the district to provide bonuses to teachers and support staff.
Superintendent Kevin Hime told the Board of Education Thursday that certified employees will see $3,000 more in their paychecks this school year, while support staff will see $1,500 in bonuses. Support staff also will see a 50-cent-per-hour pay raise.
Hime said the bonuses and pay raise came as LPS administrators looked at options after receiving federal funding, while also working to be frugal with the district’s money.
“Some of the things we talked about was giving back to our employees,” he told school board members. “We knew what we needed to do was give our support staff a raise.”
That translates to 50 cents more per hour for qualified support staff.
In addition, support and certified personnel will receive a $500 bonus. To make that work for all certified staff, the district added a step to the pay schedule, so everyone will get that bonus, on top of the $500 that will be added to each step to bring the disbursement to teachers to $1,000.
Employees who worked for the district in 2020 also will receive a $500 retention bonus. At Christmas, certified employees will receive a $1,500 bonus while support staff will receive $1,000.
Hime said awarding the funding through bonuses protects the district because if financial problems surface, the district can defer bonuses rather than cutting employees to balance the budget.
“We hope to grow it,” he said. “We hope we’re in here giving more.”
Hime said the district’s cost-cutting measures also are allowing it to give every teacher in the district $100 to spend in their classrooms. He said most teachers already spend their own money on items for their classrooms.
“We told teachers: when we save money, we’re going to give it back to you,” he said.