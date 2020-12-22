Over Thanksgiving break this year, Lawton Public Schools offered its Grab and Go meal program to students. During that time, 685 students were served around 9,500 meals. According to LPS officials, the demand was so great that many were forced to turn away because of the lengthy line of cars.
This week, when the school district prepared to hand out meals for Christmas break, the number of pickup locations had been expanded in anticipation of a high level of need. Traffic congestion was alleviated with 11 pickup sites across the city hopefully allowing more families access to the free meal service.
Every student enrolled in Lawton Public School qualifies for the free meals under the district’s nutrition plan. Additionally, anyone under the age of 18 is allowed to participate regardless of school enrollment.
LPS was prepared to hand out over 20,000 meals on Monday. LPS’ Sodexo meal program teamed up with Cameron University Sodexo to produce enough meals for the anticipated surge. At Eisenhower High School, Sylvia Kittle, a cook at the school, oversaw the distribution of meals.
“We had cars lined up at 20 to 11,” Kittle said.
Official distribution did not begin until 11 a.m. on Monday morning. By 11:40 a.m., Kittle had given away all but one meal package, with parents moving steadily through the line the entire morning.
For Kittle, seeing the look on the faces of the students was enough motivation to stand in the cold on the first day of winter handing out meals.
“Seeing the joy on the faces of the kids makes it worth it,” Kittle said.
After the last meal was handed out that morning, it became Kittle’s duty to direct arriving parents to one of the other 10 pickup sites.
A few miles from Eisenhower at Cleveland Elementary School, volunteers were rushing to fill orders as cars pulled into parking spaces.
Teressa Looper, who works as an office manager at Lawton High School during the regular school season, dashed back and forth alongside other volunteers dropping meals off into trunks and back seats.
Looper and her compatriots were so busy they could barely stop to comment on the importance of their work.
Meals were distributed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday and will be available during the same period again on Monday, Dec. 28. Each prepackaged meal comes with seven breakfasts and seven lunches.
For more information about the program, visit LPS online at lawtonps.org.