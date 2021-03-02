Lawton Public Schools isn’t closing Tomlinson Middle School to students, but it is exploring a plan to convert the building’s use to speciality classes and programs, LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime confirmed Monday.
Hime, addressing rumors of the school’s closure, recorded a podcast to explain a plan that district administrators have been looking at: designating the central Lawton middle school as a Life Ready Center that would house special classes and programs, after distributing Tomlinson Middle School students to Eisenhower Middle School in west Lawton and Central Middle School in central Lawton.
Hime said the plan that administrators have been exploring for weeks is acknowledgement of a simple reality: Lawton Public Schools has been losing an average of 300 students a year over the past 10-15 years. And, one of the district’s challenges is to find things to offer students to bring them to the district, then keep them. A Life Ready Center — which could house things as varied as advanced placement classes, art studios and classrooms for students concurrently enrolled at Cameron University — is an answer.
But, Hime acknowledged discussion of that plan prompted rumors on social media, concern by district staff and questions from parents that he wanted to address, starting with the idea the district is closing Tomlinson Middle School. He said that rumor hits on plans that are intertwined with the district’s determination to continue using its buildings. And, repurposing a school isn’t something new.
Hime said this school year, John Adams Elementary School didn’t have enough students wanting to attend in-person classes, so the building was repurposed as a “pod” for the teachers who are conducting virtual classes. Last week, the school was repurposed again, to house Edison Elementary School students displaced because of water damage at their school. Douglass Learning Center also has been repurposed as a professional development center that makes it “a very usable building for the school and district and community,” he said.
Hime said district officials are facing the same questions about Tomlinson, looking at the school and middle school enrollment to determine if Lawton Public Schools really needs four middle schools. The answer seems to be Tomlinson would, instead, make a great space for a Life Ready Center. But, the district hasn’t yet made the decision to redistrict students and close down the facility as a school, said Lynn Cordes, LPS executive director of communications.
Hime said district administrators are looking at the possibility of a Life Ready Center and has selected Lawton High Principal Charlotte Oates to run it. Oates, who returned from retirement last year to become LHS principal, already is talking to people about the project, he said.
Hime said discussions are continuing and that means administrators are exploring the idea of distributing Tomlinson’s student body, allowing parents to choose between Eisenhower Middle School on West Gore Boulevard or Central Middle School on Fort Sill Boulevard. Those students would continue on to nearby high schools, Hime said, adding Tomlinson students already are designated between Eisenhower and Lawton high schools because there are only three high schools. Tomlinson students would be bused to their new middle schools.
Creating the Life Ready Center would be part of an overall plan to expand offerings to LPS students, Hime and Cordes said, noting, for example, discussions about placing STEM labs in every elementary school while expanding electives offered to middle school students. Designating Tomlinson to house those new electives allows LPS to house such programs in one building, a site that could offer a college university center, career technology courses, an art gallery and state-of-the-art science lab for high schools.
“The possibilities are unlimited for all students,” Hime said. “If we have enough students who want a class, we need to find a way to offer it.”
That’s why the district already has been discussing the proposal with Cameron University and Great Plains Technology, and wants input from parents as well.
“We’ve got to find out what our students want and go from there, develop a curriculum around our students,” Hime said. “There’s a lot of discussion how this will look, moving forward.”
Other issues:
• Tomlinson staff members wouldn’t have jobs. Not true, Hime said, explaining LPS always needs quality teachers in an evolving situation that constantly loses existing staff to resignations and retirement. And, with students directed from Tomlinson to other schools, those schools will need teachers to keep class sizes balanced, he said, adding Tomlinson teachers “most likely” would get to choose their new site. “Our class sizes are tied to finding quality teachers,” Hime said, adding that retention, training and recruiting teachers is a bigger issue than class sizes. “We’re not letting teachers go.”
• Reading classes will be discontinued. Not so, Hime said, explaining reading classes won’t be dropped, they just won’t be required.
• District administrators don’t want principals at schools too long. The opposite is true, Hime said, explaining LPS already has a reputation for moving its administrators frequently. That’s not to say administrators who want to move won’t. He cited MacArthur High Principal Laura Puccino, who will become the district’s finance director July 1. It’s a career advancement Puccino wanted, Hime said, adding the same is true of Oates’ move to the Life Ready Center.