Lawton Board of Education members gave Superintendent Kevin Hime permission Tuesday to enter into legal action against the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
The action stems from the state board’s decision last week to settle a 2017 lawsuit by designating funding now reserved for public school districts to charter schools. The decision, opposed by three state board members and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, drew immediate fire from public school organizations and superintendents across the state, who declared the action illegal under Oklahoma’s constitution and a threat to public school funding.
Supporters indicated the decision settles a lawsuit the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association filed in 2017, charging the state is not fairly funding charter schools. The lawsuit against the State Board of Education argues state statutes define charter schools as public schools. The resolution the state board approved by a 4-3 vote said charter schools are entitled to the same General Fund, Building Fund, local revenues and state dedicated revenues paid to public school districts, beginning July 1 (the start of the 2021-2022 school year).
The decision by Lawton Public Schools puts it with at least 92 other school districts that have said they will sue over the decision, Hime told his school board Tuesday. The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education (a party to the original lawsuit) was the first to signal its intent last week, after calling the state board’s action “unexpected, sudden and unlawful. ...” Oklahoma City’s action authorized its legal counsel and superintendent to pursue appropriate action “in any pending litigation or any new litigation.”
Lawton Board of Education’s action on Tuesday was similar, but it’s not something that makes their superintendent happy. Hime said last week that among his criticisms of the state board’s action is the fact school districts will have to spend their own money to battle the decision.
“That’s my kids’ money,” Hime said.
Officials don’t yet know the cost of the legal battle, but Hime said rough estimates are $1 per student per district to fight the issue to its end.
Chuck Wade, attorney for Lawton Public Schools, said three groups are pooling their resources and attorneys to challenge the state board decision. He said the Tulsa law firm Rosenstein Fist & Ringold had 92 school boards committed as of Tuesday, a figure that does not include school boards working through the Center for Education Law in Oklahoma City. In the end, Wade said he believes the tally of districts will be “well over 150, when it’s all said and done.”
Hime said among many problems with the decision is the fact the state board of education is delving into local building funds, local dollars allocated by local voters for local school districts.
“They voted to disburse that out. We think they overstepped their bounds,” Hime said. “We want Lawton dollars to stay in Lawton.”
Hime said school officials aren’t certain where the fight will lead. He said state legislators stepped into the fray Tuesday, exploring ideas to nullify the state board’s decision. Opponents have said the Oklahoma Constitution reserves budgetary power to the Legislature, which is why the State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Supporters, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, said the action merely ensures funding equality among schools.
Hime said while legislators have launched discussions, it doesn’t cover all the problems the state board’s decision prompted. In the meantime, he said the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, which immediately opposed the state board’s decision, is continuing to research the issue. Hime, who chairs a school boards association committee on education-related legislation, said that group had been working on equalization of funding.
“We had an agreement with charter schools, and the state board jumped out there and messed it up,” he said.