Students enrolled in Lawton Public Schools will be returning to classes Thursday, and the 2021-2022 school year will have a decidedly different look.
But, while the colorful facial coverings required for almost everybody in almost all instances last school year will be only suggestions this year, some of the safety protocols developed to contain COVID-19 will remain in effect, said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime.
Like many districts across Oklahoma, Lawton opted to make facial coverings mandatory for students and staff when traditional classes resumed in August 2020, in a modified plan that allowed elementary students to go without masks while they were in their classrooms, but required secondary students to keep masks on as they changed locations. Lawton Public Schools kept that mandate in place until the school year ended in May, but a bill signed into effect by Gov. Kevin Stitt in late May forbids districts from taking that same measure this school year.
“Short of the governor declaring a state of emergency, we’re gonna have a hard time requiring a mask,” Hime said. “But, if you want to wear one, wear one. If this variant (the Delta variant of COVID-19) keeps on, we’ll recommend them.”
The governor’s mandate doesn’t mean masks will disappear from the district, Hime said, explaining administrators are encouraging students and staff to wear them and he fully expects to see some students in masks this week.
“We were okay with wearing them last year,” he said; last year, Hime said youth readily adapted to the mask requirement.
Hime said while masks can only be suggestions, district personnel fully intend to retain other safety protocols because they proved successful last year. Those include routinely disinfecting areas, a technique Hime said he believes contained COVID-19 as well as many other diseases that typically plague schools. He pointed to low incidents of things such as the flu, strep throat, common colds and stomach viruses, even among adults in the district.
State legislation also won’t allow school districts to require vaccines for those in school, but Hime said he still intends to encourage everyone who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines to take them.
“We will encourage our adults to be vaccinated,” he said, adding the decision to vaccinate eligible students (those age 12 and older) will be left to parents, in consultation with their children’s doctors.
A change that will remain pretty much as it was last school year is the virtual academy that LPS created for students who weren’t able to or not comfortable with the idea of returning to traditional classrooms. While Lawton Public Schools had a version of a virtual academy with less than 100 secondary students in the months leading up to March 2020, district officials completely revised it to provide remote classes for students of all ages. And, unlike other districts, the LPS academy had both daytime (traditional school hours) and nighttime (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.) sessions, filling a need parents and students themselves cited.
LPS will continue its nighttime option, Hime said early last week of plans still being finalized as students enrolled. Washington and John Adams elementary schools will become virtual classroom sites for elementary teachers who are handling virtual classes, giving such teachers colleagues and a common area to offer classes to students. Douglass Learning Center will be the site for secondary virtual students.
Hime said he doesn’t yet have final numbers for students who will take the virtual option, but he plans for about 1,200 students, about 100 students per grade. At its peak, Lawton had about 5,000 of its students in virtual classrooms, a number that dropped to about 2,500 students by year’s end as COVID-19 numbers began falling and parents felt more comfortable returning their children to traditional classrooms.
“Enrollment will direct that,” Hime said, of the ultimate number of virtual classes at each grade level.
What will change is the ability to freely move from virtual to traditional settings, another aspect unique to LPS (most districts required a semester commitment to one version). Hime said while LPS administrators wanted a flexibility for parents, the unlimited transfer ability did cause some continuity problems. But, virtual will remain in place, a point he made last year.
“We planned to continue it as far as we can,” he said. “Face to face is best, but virtual has a place.”
While social distancing will remain a tactic used in schools, Hime said some actions taken last year will be eased. That will include eating lunch and breakfast.
“The goal is to eat in the cafeteria,” Hime said, adding that will be achieved through more social distancing than was common before COVID-19.
Returning to the cafeteria also will allow students, especially the district’s older ones, to have more meal options, as they did before the pandemic.
But, what will remain from last year is the ability for all students to eat free because the federal government has extended that program.
“We hope to take the burden from parents,” Hime said, of the district’s ability to provide breakfast and lunch to all students.