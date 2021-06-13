While May’s conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year signaled the last traditional use of Tomlinson Middle School, the building and its occupants still be educating youth when Lawton Public Schools students return to classes in August.
Today’s Tomlinson opened to students in August 1994, built on the site of the old Tomlinson Junior High after the original school was torn down. Earlier in this school year, district officials announced it would be transformed into a Life Ready Center, a site offering special courses for secondary students across the district. Traditional Tomlinson students are being split between Central and Eisenhower middle schools.
As this month unfolds, the district will be transforming the school into the Life Ready Center, said Charlotte Oates, the longtime LPS educator tapped to head the new educational facility.
“The Life Ready Center is going to be a game-changer,” said Lawton Superintendent Kevin Hime.
Students and their parents already seem to appreciate that game-changing nature: Oates said by mid-May, the center already had more than 900 students enrolled in about 40 classes.
Oates, explaining the concept to both parents and members of the Lawton Board of Education, said the Life Ready Center will serve multiple purposes, to include a center for advanced programs such as engineering courses coordinated by Great Plains Technology Center and Advanced Placement sessions. Oates called it “wonderful offerings not found in other buildings.”
The facility also will act as a community center so LPS can coordinate with others to do “community-based things.” In addition to being a host site for competitions involving robotics and drones, the center will feature an art gallery and other types of classes not found in other schools or offered on a limited basis. It also will serve the district’s university center, hosting LPS students concurrently enrolled at Cameron University.
“I’m excited about the LRC,” Oates said, adding the center will provide equal opportunity for every student. “Not every high school has the same resources or same teachers qualified to teach classes.”
The facility’s staff is working to provide a specific experience for students. For example, high school students taking college classes will do more than sit in classrooms for sessions in composition, American pop music and principals of communication.
“We’re trying to make the atmosphere there more collegian,” Oates said, explaining students will be able to do things such as sit in a student union.
Great Plains Technology Center worked with LPS administrators to create the Life Ready Center, including work that will complement engineering courses its staff now teaches at Lawton’s three high schools. Oates said Great Plains realizes the benefits to be gained by having students from three separate schools collaborating in one setting. Those blocks of time will be longer, meaning students will receive two class credits rather than one while collaborating on projects involving robotics, drones and wind energy.
Seven of the district’s AP courses (such as statistics, computer science and government and politics) are going to the Life Ready Center, allowing the district to address needs at all schools. Oates and Hime said sometimes students will have an interest in a class but have no one available to teach that topic, or a school will have a teacher but not enough students.
“We bring them to the LRC,” Oates said.
The Tomlinson campus also will allow the district to address the interests of students who aren’t looking for advanced placement or college-level instruction.
“I don’t want the LRC to be for the 10 percent,” Hime said. “We want all kids to go there.”
One plan fits under the “advanced” category, but in this case, that advanced class is art and the idea is to provide new classes (Oates said ideas include stop motion animation and sidewalk chalk art). Oates already has her art teacher in place and he also will serve as curator for the art gallery to be placed in what is now the school’s commons area.
Other ideas are being put into place. Eisenhower now is the only high school to offer a family and consumer science class; that course and its teacher will be brought to the LRC for everyone. Lawton High is the only school to offer ethics and photography courses; they will join the LRC.
The LRC librarian already has ideas for her space, to include poetry readings and a store to sell supplies and T-shirts (Oates said idea of specialty coffees also is being explored to encourage collaboration time among students). Plans have been made to convert the school’s gym to use for drones and robotics. Tomlinson’s choir room will house an old program the music teacher wants to revive: the Lawton Children’s Choir. In addition to the art gallery, the commons area also will house a hydroponics garden.
Some plans still are in development. While Oates has a French language teacher in place, she’s still looking for someone to teach Comanche and, perhaps, Korean. She’s making plans for a community garden — perhaps transforming the school’s football practice field for that use — where students can grow and harvest food they then will market for sale. She’s also looking upgrading the school’s science lab to serve as a specialty area for science teachers across the district. But, those ideas are in what Oates calls Phase II.
“You have to dream about them first, before you can make them a reality,” she said.
Hime said the idea is to create more learning opportunities for students “and tear down roadblocks.”
There has been criticism of the district’s plan, including parents and staff upset by the idea of taking away a traditional school. Lawton Board of Education members acknowledged that criticism, but said the project has great potential for students and is being watched by state education officials.
“I think this is going to be great, awesome, for Lawton Public Schools,” said school board member Mary Bradley, adding the concept will “move us toward positive changes.”
Another board member admits to being a little jealous.
“My children, they are like ‘wow’,” said Carla Clodfelter.