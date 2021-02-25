Nicole Merriweather and June Rain are blunt: the only reason they were able to remain teachers this school year was because Lawton Public Schools gave them the option of teaching virtual night school.
The night option also was obvious choice for Lawton High siblings Jasmine and J.R. Norwood. While their mother made the decision the two would attend school virtually this school year, she wanted her teens to have some control over their lives when COVID-19 was dictating almost everything else. So, Jasmine and J.R. got to choose when they would attend class, and the allure of sleeping later made the choice obvious.
"I'm not a huge fan of waking up in the morning, anytime," said Jasmine Norwood, a freshman. "I'm not a morning person at all."
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime and his administrators initially were responding to requests from working parents who wanted to be able to supervise their children in virtual classes when they set up the option of a virtual school day that runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. But, administrators quickly realized the virtual option — both daytime and nighttime — was a way to keep teachers who otherwise would have retired or quit because health issues made it dangerous for them to return to traditional classrooms during a pandemic. About one-quarter of the district's certified teaching staff is age 56 and older; COVID-19 poses a greater risk for those age 65 and older, health experts say.
Teaching in the district's virtual academy means limiting exposure to others. And, while teachers in the daytime component work in "pods," or work areas within schools where teachers can work and share resources, those teaching at night are doing it from their homes where they have total control over their environment and the people who deal with them.
The option has meant some adjustments.
Hime said Lawton Public Schools had a virtual academy attended by a limited number of students before administrators — like educators across the state — had to make adjustments in Spring and Summer 2020 when they realized traditional classroom settings weren't going to work for everyone in the age of COVID-19.
The district opted to offer both virtual and in-person learning, then administrators set about determining just how many students would be attending class virtually in the 2020-2021 school year. Those numbers would dictate adjustments that had to be made in the existing virtual academy, Hime said at the time. The end result: about 5,000 students, roughly 30 percent of the district's enrollment, wanted the virtual option (those numbers have since declined as students began returning to traditional classrooms, Hime said).
About one-third of those virtually-leaning parents wanted something else: night school.
"There was no virtual night school," Hime said, explaining that in the past, any night classes Lawton offered were conducted face-to-face and limited to secondary students.
Nighttime makes sense at that grade level, he said, explaining, for example, some students had jobs more suitable to the 8 a.m.-3 p.m. hours of traditional school, so night school hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. worked for them.
"We explored that," he said, of the nighttime virtual option that eventually came to be. "It was at the request of parents, the district changing and being flexible."
The skills gained through the district's nighttime alternative school for secondary students helped Lawton Public Schools create a virtual nighttime option for students of all ages, Hime said, adding administrators realized if they were going to give students the option of night school during a "normal" year, they needed to look at it in this most unusual year.
Parents made it clear they wanted the option when they filled out survey forms that LPS used to determine how many students would be attending school virtually. Hime remembers the comments: I have a high-risk student, but I work. I'd be glad to use that (nighttime) option. It's hard for me to work at home and control my child during my regular work hours.
"That's how it went," he said, adding night classes also addressed the district's concerns about its high-risk teachers.
Rain, a long-time LPS secondary-level teacher, said she was able to return to a job she loves only because the virtual option allows her to work from home.
“I have chronic lung disease, made worse by allergies and asthma, so I knew I’d be safer teaching online,” Rain said in a virtual interview. “I would have had to quit if virtual teaching was not offered as an option, and I really did not want to quit. I love my students.”
Merriweather said she, too, faced the likelihood of resigning without the virtual option (she did resign when the fall semester ended). For Merriweather, the issue was family: she takes care of her mother, who has a heart condition that makes it dangerous for her to be exposed to COVID-19. Working from home meant she could still teach while keeping her mother safe, she said, adding her mother got ill late last year, which prompted what she hopes is a temporary leave from teaching.
"It did work," Hime said, explaining the option of working from home allowed the district to keep teachers it would have lost.
"One thing we did not want to do is lose a lot of teachers. The teacher shortage is an issue. Some teachers may have quit, retired or resigned. It didn't feel safe and it was hard to work there (in-person classrooms)," he said.
The district took applications from its teachers with pre-existing conditions, those who are high-risk when it comes to COVID-19 or who needed accommodations to continue their jobs, asking them about both day and night virtual. That was mixed with the applications from parents who wanted the virtual option for their children, to determine how many teachers would be needed (the goal was to keep virtual teachers with about 25 students).
While nighttime teachers are using the same digital technology and techniques used by their daytime counterparts, the process hasn't been without issues.
Early on, Lawton Public Schools decided it would place its daytime virtual teachers in one of three teaching pods (elementary, middle school or high school), places within schools where virtual teachers would group to provide support and share resources.
Because nighttime virtual teachers work from home, they don't risk exposure to others, but they also don't have the resources and support provided to their daytime counterparts. Merriweather said while her nighttime colleagues collaborated with their daytime counterparts to ensure everyone was on the same page, some things are missing. For example, daytime staff at school sites have direct access to the district's Smartboards and other technology. Those who teach from home don't necessarily have that, she said.
But, teachers, students and Hime say the district has created a workable solution for a problem most have never faced.
"We feel like it's working well," Hime said.