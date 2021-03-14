While the average resident can think of a multitude of ways to spend the $1,400 that will be available to many taxpayers through the American Rescue Plan Act, Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime is looking forward to the financial stability the federal act will give his district.
When President Joe Biden signed the latest COVID-19 pandemic relief package into law last week, he was addressing more needs than those presented by the average resident. The latest stimulus package, which began life as House Resolution 1319, set aside $122.8 billion for the nation’s schools that focus on kindergarten through grade 12, plus another $7.2 billion designated for the federal E-rate for technology upgrades. The good news for the funding designated for the School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) is that it will address COVID-19-related school and learning expenses, as well as expenditures related to reopening schools.
While Lawton Public Schools doesn’t yet have an exact count of the funding it will receive, Hime said best guess estimates are $30 million for the district through the 2023-2024 school year (which begins July 1, 2023).
“That will help stabilize our budget,” Hime said simply, when outlining the potential for the Lawton district that has faced declining revenues that are tied to declining student numbers.
Hime said while the funds are tied to specific criteria and will be spread out over multiple school years, they still will allow the district’s financial officials to stabilize their budget and continue to fund programs and activities at a time when things are not consistent. One proposal Hime is excited about centers on teachers.
“We can do some things to retain teachers, and recruit teachers,” he said, of what he predicts will be a retention bonus next school year and, perhaps, a Christmas bonus.
The funding also will allow district administrators to continue plans to improve school sites, focusing on programs such as the Life Ready Center being analyzed for Tomlinson Middle School next school year and AP sites for students.
“We’ll work hard to improve those things,” Hime told school board members Thursday.
While there is a potential for some funding this school year, Hime said he expects the larger allocation will be in the 2021-2022 school year that begins this summer.
“We’ll start looking at ways to use that money,” he said, explaining that because the funding comes through a federal source, it will mean district personnel must meet certain criteria and keep strict records. “But, we’ll gladly take it.”
Funding to school districts is based on enrollment and Title I funding designated by the State of Oklahoma, Hime said of those Relief Act funds. And, enrollment has been a concern for the district which has lost an average of 300 students a year for more than 10 years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic changed education for almost every school district in the nation. That loss of students is why LPS administrators are exploring options meant to entice and keep students in Lawton schools, while providing them with the educational opportunities they need post public school.
That’s part of the rationale for the Life Ready Center that the district wants to create at Tomlinson Middle School next school year. The idea is to provide a site that will offer a variety of specialty programs that respond to student needs, as varied as Advanced Placement classes, space for students concurrently enrolled at Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center, an art gallery and state-of-the-art science lab for high schoolers.
Hime said plans still are being developed until the funding allocation is finalized, but LPS administrators are holding onto hope that the best guess estimate of $30 million is close to what Lawton will receive.
“We haven’t gotten a special amount assigned yet,” he said. “They’ve released some general information that leads us to believe it’s somewhere around $30 million.
