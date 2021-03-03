Lawton Public Schools is continuing to work on extensive water damage caused at two of its schools by the brutal cold the week of Feb. 15.
While several schools experienced minor damage because of frozen waterlines that broke, three facilities were damaged more extensively. One — Freedom Elementary School, where a sprinkler head in the school’s fire suppression system broke — was repaired before students returned to in-person classes Feb. 23, said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime.
Work continues at two other sites, where damage was so extensive students will be displaced for weeks.
The damage at MacArthur Middle School came from a broken waterline that flooded the library and nearby classrooms. Hime said “quite a few” classrooms were damaged and the district has moved all its students to virtual classes through Spring Break (March 15-19) while repairs are made.
“I don’t think they will come back early,” Hime said, adding while he would love to tell students “return to classes,” he doesn’t think that will happen.
But, MacArthur Middle School students will return to their campus this month. The damage is much more extensive at Edison Elementary School, where a broken waterline flooded every classroom.
“Edison is a total loss,” Hime said, adding the district was able to compensate for the loss of class space by moving pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students to Learning Tree Academy, and first through fifth grade students to Adams Elementary School. The benefit: because of low in-person enrollment at John Adams this school year, that site was being used only by virtual teachers, who have been moved to another site so classrooms are available for Edison students and staff.
“The elementary teachers are keeping things in a normal and orderly fashion,” Hime said, adding Edison students are back to in-person classes, pleasing to students, families and staff.
The story is different at MacArthur Middle School, and Hime acknowledges the challenges all virtual classes will pose for those students and staff over the next two weeks.
“If they wanted to be virtual teachers, they’d apply to be virtual,” Hime said, of concerns from teachers, sentiments also echoed by parents.
The district did discuss multiple options for those students, including one used in the past — splitting the student body into smaller groups to attend school at different times of the day (that idea was rejected).
“There was no good answer to how to solve the problem,” Hime said, of Mac Middle School. “This (virtual school) was the best one we came up with.”
LPS Executive Director of Communications Lynn Cordes said the extensive nature of the clean-up work is why students must be out of classrooms for so long: for example, she noted that walls were being cut out for replacement even as drying continues. Hime already has said he expected to replace the flooring in all the Edison classrooms.
“We’re not trying to do it on the cheap,” he said, of work that will eliminate concerns about mold in buildings.