A land swap between the City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools is exchanging eight tracts designated for recreation use.
For Lawton Public Schools, the allure is securing property adjacent to schools and other facilities. For the City of Lawton, the benefit is divesting itself of underused space as city leaders work to better allocate resources.
The Lawton Board of Education approved the plan in late June, while the City Council will get its chance at Tuesday’s council meeting. If the council agrees, the city will transfer 18.3 acres contained in Allan-a-Dale, Grandview, Almor West and a portion of Woodland Hills parks to Lawton Public Schools. In exchange, Lawton Public Schools will transfer 19 acres in Willow Creek, Lee West, Gray-Warr and MacArthur parks to the City of Lawton.
LPS Chief Operating Officer Jason James said one of the biggest benefits for Lawton Public Schools is gaining ownership of land directly connected to school properties.
“So, when we found out that the city wanted to divest its land ownings, especially some city parks, we reached out to them to see if there was something that would benefit both the City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools,” he said.
One exchange centers on the Grandview sports complex, immediately west of Eisenhower Elementary and Eisenhower High schools.
Lawton Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said Lawton Public Schools already owns the majority of the space in that sports complex; the city owns a 10-acre sliver in the southeast corner, an area that includes only part of one ballfield. City officials know LPS has the desire and money to make improvements.
“They want to upgrade the facility, but can’t spend money on something it doesn’t own. Our trade will give Grandview to them,” Burk said, adding it will allow LPS to move forward with its renovation plans.
James said Grandview is where athletes at Eisenhower High and Eisenhower Middle schools play fastpitch softball, and where Eisenhower Middle School football teams practice. Future plans include adding slowpitch softball, “and we need to continue to use those fields for our softball teams.” He said while the district hasn’t made any improvements yet, it wants to move in that direction.
“We want to add covered seating to the field EHS softball girls play on. We would like to increase seating capacity to continue to make Grandview Park a suitable location for OSSAA softball playoff events. It makes it easier to make improvements to the fields now that we own the field,” he said.
James said other parcels involved in the swap connect to elementary playgrounds.
“It only made sense for LPS to own these parks, so we could have more control over school time access to these areas as part of our desire to provide security to our elementary playgrounds,” he said.
That’s a variation of the reason LPS was willing to trade Willow Creek, Gray-Warr, Lee West and MacArthur parks to the City of Lawton. James said while LPS owns the tracts, the land is not connected to any school and tracts aren’t large enough to build future school sites. They also are equivalent in size to the land the city is deeding to the school district.
From the city’s side, Burk said the attraction is helping park upgrades that city leaders will be initiating in coming years via funding from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. A new parks master plan has offered some suggestions, not only for getting rid of unused or underused space, but making better use of what the city has.
Lee West Park, located on Southwest 67th Street at Lynnwood Avenue, is among those to benefit.
“This is one park identified in the master plan as a community park,” Burk said, explaining a concept that will expand amenities in the park to attract residents from adjacent neighborhoods, creating a central gathering spot for multiple areas.
City officials already have conceptual designs for what they want to see done to the park. But, while the city owns the west half of the park, the east half is school land, Burk said. Securing the school land will allow that park to be expanded with amenities ranging from a spray park and walking trail to a parking lot (park patrons now park on Lynnwood). Those plans aren’t possible without ownership of the entire space, Burk said.
The City of Lawton also is willing to help LPS by giving up land adjacent to schools.
“It backs up to their playground areas,” Burk said, of sites such as Woodland Hills and Almor West, meaning those schools could expand recreation areas for students while the city will have fewer acres to maintain.
The specifics of what the City of Lawton will do with its new land will come as city leaders move forward with planning. Park designation can mean actual park space (which has higher maintenance standards) or open space. It is that open space, along with under-utilized parks, that city officials will analyze as they move forward with plans to divest themselves of some of the 74 identified parks/open spaces.
“We’re looking at all options,” Burk said, adding the analysis process is being outlined and will include ward meetings so residents can hear what park space may not remain and why.