Every year, Lawton Public Schools holds a celebration honoring the teachers and other individuals who go above and beyond for the kids in their classrooms, in their schools, and in the district as a whole.
This year’s celebration was a notable event. It came at the heels of a long two years of pandemic interruptions, weather cancellations, switches from online classes to in person classes that came unpredictably, and a host of other challenges.
Kevin Hime, the Lawton Public Schools superintendent, made note of the new challenges of the last two years in his opening remarks at this year’s celebration, an awards ceremony held at Eisenhower Middle School entitled “Rising Above: Excelling in Educational Excellence.”
“The whole time I’ve been here, it feels like there’s been a pandemic,” Hime said. “I didn’t bring it in, I swear.”
Hime took on the role of master of ceremonies for the event, which began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. He shared the role with Brenda Hatch, the executive director of elementary education for the district.
The first award given at the ceremony was for Friends of Education, given to an individual and an organization that has shown the most support for schools in the district. The recipients were Lisa Carson, the executive director of the Lawton Public Schools Foundation, and The Lawton Fire Department.
Hime said that Carson was instrumental in securing funding for numerous programs, and particularly praised her for the speed at which she gets the money.
“When I was trying to get funding for free college, she went to her board and got us $10,000 like that,” Hime said.
The next awards were for the Champions of Children, a group of teachers and staff whose work on behalf of children in the district deserved particular praise, according to Hatch.
The energy in the room changed for the next two award categories, the First-Class Teacher of the Year and the Teacher of the Year. Cheers filled the room for each nominee, some from here and there in the audience, and some resounding through the room.
The First-Class Teacher of the Year award was presented by Cole Lehr, who received the award last year. In his remarks, Lehr said he was not the best student in his high school days, but as a teacher, he’s devoted to his job, and to working to educate his students.
“If it’s not about the kids, it’s not worth it,” Lehr said. “It’s got to be about the kids.”
After Lehr had introduced each of the nominees, he began to speak about the winner. Before he’d even said her name, the audience caught on, and cheers began to drown out Lehr words.
Tina Lovato, of Ridgecrest Elementary School, approached the stage in tears. When she arrived at the podium, however, her voice sounded confident and sure.
“I have nothing clever to say, so I’ll speak from emotion,” Lovato said. “It’s been a whirlwind, and I wouldn’t change any of it.”
Lovato ended her speech with an assurance to the gathered audience of teachers and staff.
“You will see me up here again,” Lovato said. “Because I will be Teacher of the Year.”
The most anticipated award of the evening was the Teacher of the Year award, presented by Amanda Mack, who received the award last year.
A series of videos were shown as each nominee was announced, showing one or more of the teacher’s students explaining why they should be teacher of the year.
This year’s winner was Alexandra Cunningham, a teacher at Crosby Park Elementary School.
Cunningham has been teaching in Lawton for six years. Her first four years were spent at Whittier Elementary School, before taking her current post two years ago. Cunningham has lived in Lawton all her life, and said she became a teacher to give back to her community.
“I always hear people talk about how they can’t wait to move out of Lawton, and that’s ok if you do,” Cunningham said. “But I wanted to make an impact on the community that raised me.”
The ceremony closed with a reception and light refreshments served in the lobby of the middle school, as well as a celebration of retiring Lawton Public Schools faculty and staff.