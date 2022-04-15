Lawton Public Schools is the only school system in Oklahoma to be recognized as a Purple Star district.
To get the distinction, a school district has to show a commitment to meeting the particular needs of children whose families are in the military.
On Thursday afternoon, district school officials and representatives from Fort Sill held a celebration honoring a group of students from military families at the Life Ready Center.
The event opened with music performed by the 77th Army Band, followed by speeches from Superintendent Kevin Hime and Col. Rhett Taylor, the Garrison Commander for Fort Sill.
Taylor focused on the importance of a good school system to soldiers and officers stationed on Fort Sill, and at similar installations across the country.
“When a soldier thinks about where they’re moving, one of the biggest things they look into is schools,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s remarks also focused on the children themselves, and how they experience the constant moving that comes along with being a kid in a military family.
“When you have to move, you are all leaving friends, and going somewhere new to make new friends,” Taylor said.
Taylor presented awards to three Lawton Public Schools employees who were deemed to have gone above and beyond in their support for military kids.
The awards were given to Sheila Maxson, a teacher at Eisenhower High School; Charles Kirchen, the principal of Lawton High School; and Dawn Webb, a teacher’s aide at Eisenhower Middle School.
After the two guest speakers, several of the Purple Star kids took to the podium themselves, to talk about their experiences.
“It’s always hard moving somewhere else,” said second-grader Melody Ernst. “But I’m always excited to move because it means that I can make new friends and eat new foods.”
The ceremony concluded with a song performed by the Purple Star students, and an award presentation for several teachers and administrators from schools throughout the district.