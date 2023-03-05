Lawton Public Schools broke ground Friday on a new agricultural program.
An ag mechanics building will be built on the old baseball field on the west side of the former Tomlinson Middle School, which now is the district’s Life Ready Center. The center is designed to offer a variety of programs keyed toward drawing student interest and developing skills that will help youth transition to careers as adults.
“We’re very excited about this project,” LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said, adding the goal is to be finished with the project in six months.
District officials said the mechanics workshop will be geared toward helping the district’s agriculture and FFA students “grow their skills,” providing training in areas such as ag equipment, safety, maintaining and identifying tools, organizing facilities and shops, and using wood and metal materials and hardware. Hime said the facility is something students from all three Lawton high schools can use, doing things such as learning to weld and fabricate.
“And, in some cases, it will encourage our students to take career tech classes later on,” Hime said, of something that most high schools call a mech shop.
“We want to create opportunities and knock down roadblocks,” he said, of the new program. “We really believe this will create opportunities for a lot of our high school students.”
Hime said a $500,000 grant from the McMahon Foundation will pay for a large portion of the project.