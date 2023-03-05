Groundbreaking for ag mechanics building

Lawton Public Schools and community officials broke ground Friday for a ag mechanics workshop at the Life Ready Center.

 Photo courtesy Gerado Bello

Lawton Public Schools broke ground Friday on a new agricultural program.

An ag mechanics building will be built on the old baseball field on the west side of the former Tomlinson Middle School, which now is the district’s Life Ready Center. The center is designed to offer a variety of programs keyed toward drawing student interest and developing skills that will help youth transition to careers as adults.

Recommended for you