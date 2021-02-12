Lawton Public Schools already has begun working with the Comanche County Health Department on its plan for teachers and staff, and has a list of staff members who want to take the COVID-19 vaccine, district administrators said.
That plan will depend on the number of vaccines that the health department has, and how many the school district can distribute on a specific day and location.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime credits the health department staff for its help to protect teachers and staff, adding that the vaccination process already has begun for some.
“Several groups of our staff that qualified for Phase 1 have already received their vaccinations. We recently had a pod for our 65 and older staff,” Hime said, in a statement. “We are thankful for their partnership and the opportunity to get to the next phase of vaccinations for all of the educators this month.”
Hime said additional details about LPS’ process to distribute the vaccines will come next week.