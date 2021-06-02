Lawton Public Schools launched its summer feeding program on Tuesday.
LPS will offer “grab and go” meals at five secondary schools and a drive through at 10 different elementary schools. The drive-thru locations will open on June 7.
“The drive-thru sites are gonna be the easiest to get a meal. You just drive through and go,” said Daniel Ghrayyeb, director of Child Nutrition for the district.
Hot meals will be provided Monday through Thursday. Every Thursday, the lunch will be provided with an additional sack lunch to account for Friday’s meal.
“Pizza, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, spaghetti — there is a whole menu for the entire month,” Ghrayyeb said.
Katherine Wells, a student at MacArthur High school, stopped by to get a meal on Tuesday. Even though a student at a different school, Wells loves how the program is all over Lawton.
“It’s perfect for when I want to grab some lunch and not have to cook anything at home. Lawton High is actually closer to me than my own school so it makes it easier,” she said.
Anyone attending summer school will be served breakfast, and a lunch before leaving for the day. Anyone under the age of 18 or any student who is enrolled in Lawton Public Schools are able to get a free lunch and breakfast.