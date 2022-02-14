At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a group of Lawton Public Schools sophomores and juniors woke up to do physical training and eat breakfast with soldiers at Fort Sill.
Jesse Stoner, a Lawton High School junior, had a somewhat middling review of the experience.
“It wasn’t too bad,” Stoner said. “I’m still pretty sore from it.”
At 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the students were in the industrial kitchen at the Great Plains Technology Center cooking breakfast for themselves.
In between the two meals, the students have been chaperoned all over Lawton, making stops at City Hall, Cameron University, the Public Safety Facility and many others, all as part of Lawton Public Schools’ three-day Apprenticeship, Internship and Mentorship (AIM) program.
The program is for career prep, generally, but also is used as an opportunity to introduce students to opportunities they might not know exist for them, both in the community they live in, and in any other place they may go.
To that end, students spend three days shadowing various Lawtonians, learning the day-to-day work that goes into being a soldier, a chef, a firefighter or an academic.
Students even learn a bit of the ins-and-outs of public speaking, attending a banquet at City Hall where they dress for the occasion and give speeches.
Frank Myers, one of the mentors for the program, first got involved while employed at Cameron University. Now, as a United Way representative, he continues to be involved with AIM, a program he feels is essential for the Lawton community.
“I always had a passion for working with youth,” Myers said. “If you want to invest in community improvement, young people is where your biggest investment should be.”
Usually, the program is only offered to sophomores from Lawton high schools. This year, however, some junior-level students are involved in the program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AIM did not hold the three-day mentorship program last year. This allows students who didn’t get the opportunity a chance to make up for it, according to Myers.
Stoner said that the experience has helped him make some decisions about what he wants to do after high school. He already intended to serve in the military, but upon seeing some of the daily life at Fire Station No. 1, Stoner is considering the firefighting path.
“This has been really fun,” Stoner said. “Being out of the house, seeing all of these things I can do, it’s just been really great.”
Kami Muse, another sophomore, had a particular interest in serving at Fort Sill, and in cooking.
“Cooking is one of my favorite things,” Muse said. “I’ve done it a lot, but this is my first time doing it with a lot of other people.”
Muse was recommended for the program by a teacher, which is how most of the students get involved, according to Myers. More than just the experience of working alongside professionals in Lawton, Muse said that the experience of being in AIM was an important lesson in the scope of the Lawton community in general.
“I’ve loved meeting people from other schools,” Muse said. “I get to see Lawton. A part I’ve never seen before, but I know it’s there.”