The Lawton Public School Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser breakfast from 6-9 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road.
“Over the last two years, COVID has impacted most of our lives. As a nonprofit, fundraising has been a challenge. In the last three years our annual breakfast has raised over $75,000,” said Lisa Carson, Executive Director of Lawton Public School Foundation. “LPS Foundation funds teacher grants with the breakfast proceeds. We provide additional support for resources, technology and extra-curricular activities. These resources help our teachers and students to experience education in unimaginable ways.
“A simple grant we get most years is organ or specimens that the students can dissect. Think about this, would a student rather dissect a real organ or read about it in a textbook? This is the type of grant that takes learning to the next level and really creates a passion for learning,” Carson said.
Cost for LPS employees is $10 and $20 for others. Tickets are available at Liberty National Bank, 4005 W. Gore, at all Lawton Public Schools and at the door.