A Narcan training session is scheduled today at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th.
The hour-long session being offered by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. The free session will be led by Jason Hall, the department’s prevention and harm reduction program senior field representative, as part of the department’s initiative to counteract substance abuse. Narcan is a nasal spray that can be used on someone who is overdosing on an opioid, reversing the effects of an overdose by blocking the opioid’s effects.