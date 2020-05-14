Lawton Public Library’s main branch in downtown Lawton is slated to reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Friday, but activities and services will be changed to ensure patrons and staff adhere to safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library will have limited services and customer occupancy will be limited to 20 people at a time. Group gatherings will not be allowed and the children’s play area will not be available. In addition, the computer lab will be open at half capacity, and users must adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
The library has installed sneeze guards and staff is wiping down books. The city also recommends that patrons wear masks and the staff is social distancing. Customers still are encouraged to use curbside pickup.
Books checked out before May 7 aren’t due until Aug. 1, but the book drop is open to return items at the customer’s convenience. Books checked out on May 8 or later have normal due dates. There are no late fees on any item checked out.
The library staff will help residents obtain a library card over the phone, so residents have access to OverDrive, Hoopla and other activities.
The summer program also will look different because it will be going to an online system. Youth and adults will be able to track their reading online and win prizes. The library also will have grab-and-go crafts.
The 2020 Chautauqua has been cancelled, while the annual book sale, typically held in April, will be rescheduled for later in the year. AARP Tax Volunteers are planning on completing tax returns in June. Participants should call the library, 581-3450, to be added to the callback list when details are finalized.
The branch library in west Lawton is set to reopen June 2.
Lawton Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information is available by calling the library at 581-3450 extension 3, or through lawtonok.gov/departments/library.