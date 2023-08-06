Lawton Public Library will host free technical skills classes Aug. 14-16.
The workshops are intended for learners who are new to using the computer, email or the internet and want to build confidence while staying safe online. Topics include managing files and folders, using web browsers, creating passwords that are hard to guess, using search engines and video conferencing. Workshops will be taught by digital literacy experts with the national nonprofit Connected Nation, in collaboration with AT&T and the Public Library Association.
“The Lawton Public Library’s mission is to provide opportunities to engage in lifelong learning through books, resources, classes, and so much more,” said Library Director Kristin Herr. “Ensuring that as many constituents as possible have essential digital skills is critical to fulfilling that mission in today’s digital world. We hope that local adults of all ages and walks of life will take advantage of these opportunities to learn new digital skills or refresh old ones.”
The Lawton Public Library is partnering with Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit committed to bridging the Digital Divide, to host the workshops.
“Connected Nation is proud to partner with the Lawton Public Library,” said Heather Gate, executive vice president. “We hope that the classes will help spread digital literacy awareness and will serve as a spark for advancing digital skills in the region. Not only will we be hosting these workshops, but we are also excited to share the training materials with any organizations or volunteers that may wish to continue the training long after the classes have ended.”
Connected Nation is able to offer the workshops as part of an initiative funded via the AT&T Connected Learning program. Course content was developed in collaboration with the Public Library Association to advance digital literacy across the country.
Additional information is available by contacting Tanya Organ, community engagement librarian, 581-3450 ext. 1711, or libraryevents@lawtonok.gov.