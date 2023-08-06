Lawton Public Library will host free technical skills classes Aug. 14-16.

The workshops are intended for learners who are new to using the computer, email or the internet and want to build confidence while staying safe online. Topics include managing files and folders, using web browsers, creating passwords that are hard to guess, using search engines and video conferencing. Workshops will be taught by digital literacy experts with the national nonprofit Connected Nation, in collaboration with AT&T and the Public Library Association.

